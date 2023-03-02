Pulp bassist Steve Mackey has passed away aged 56, as the band pay tribute to their "beloved friend".
The Sheffield-born musician had been in hospital for three months as he battled illness, with his wife Katie Grand announcing the news on her Instagram page.
She wrote: "After three months in hospital, fighting with all his strength and determination, we are shocked and devastated to have said goodbye to my brilliant, beautiful husband, Steve Mackey.
"Steve died today, a loss which has left myself, his son Marley, parents Kath and Paul, sister Michelle and many friends all heartbroken. Steve was the most talented man I have ever known, an exceptional musician, producer, photographer and filmmaker.
"As in life, he was adored by everyone whose paths he crossed in the multiple creative disciplines he conquered. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all the NHS staff who worked tirelessly for Steve.
"He will be missed beyond words. The family has asked for privacy at this time."
Mackey's band, who have reformed and will play at Glasgow's TRNSMT this summer, also shared a tribute accompanied by a photo of the bassist walking in the Andes.
He joined Pulp in 1989 and played on all of their most iconic work, including their 1995 breakthrough album Different Class.
A post on Instagram said: "Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones.
"This photo of Steve dates from when Pulp were on tour in South America in 2012. We had a day off & Steve suggested we go climbing in the Andes. So we did & it was a completely magical experience. Far more magical than staring at the hotel room wall all day (which is probably what we’d have done otherwise).
"Steve made things happen. In his life & in the band & we’d very much like to think that he’s back in those mountains now, on the next stage of his adventure.
"Safe travels, Steve. We hope to catch up with you one day."
