Two activists from the group This Is Rigged have vandalised the display case containing the sword of William Wallace.
The historical item is held at the National Wallace Monument in Stirling, and is said to have been used by Wallace at the Battle of Stirling Bridge in 1297.
On Thursday afternoon two activists targeted the case with hammers, spraying 'This Is Rigged' on the broken glass.
The group opposes investment in new fossil fuels, particularly North Sea oil, and have pledged to continue civil resistance until their demands are met.
Kat Chan, 21, explained: "I'm doing this because we need to be brave to change the corrupt system threatening our lives and driving Scots into poverty. I'm not willing to watch things get worse every year of my life with climate breakdown, I'm sending a clear message to our Government that we won't wait patiently anymore, enough is enough.
"111 years ago the suffragettes stood in this very spot to stand up for their rights and freedom, 600 years before that William Wallace defended our freedom with this very sword. Now it is time for us to stand up for our rights too."
Her male counterpart, 29-year-old Xander Cloudsley said: "I have no interest in destroying anything, but if our Government won't listen we need to make them listen. Holyrood continues to line their pockets with gold by not condemning the funding and licensing of new oil and gas projects.
"This is Rigged but it doesn't have to be."
The pair were arrested after the act of vandalism, which saw them use two rocks as part of their action.
Mr Cloudsley smashed the glass with a rock which said 'Whit's fur ye will not go by ye' and Ms Chan used one saying 'Your liberties were won by the sword, your rights were won by the suffragettes, we must once again fight for what is right, no new fossil fuels and a fair transition now'.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received a report of damage to a glass case at the Wallace Monument, Hillfoots Road, Stirling, around noon on Thursday, 2 March, 2023.
"Officers attended and a man and a woman have been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”
This Is Rigged and Just Stop Oil had previously disrupted a meeting of the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday.
The organisation said: "We call out to anyone living in Scotland to join the campaign, to help create a fair and just Scotland. A Scotland where people’s lives are valued over corporate profits and no Scot is left behind."
