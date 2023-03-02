It was announced on Thursday that outsourcing firm Serco will finally lose the £800m franchise seven years early, with the Scottish Government to take over from June.

The current 15-year franchise was awarded in May 2014, with the 15-year contract coming into effect on March, 2015 - but included a ‘rebase clause’ that meant that, after seven years of the 15-year franchise, Serco could present to the Scottish Government alternative financial arrangements for the remaining years of the franchise.

When the firm sought to renegotiate, it was indicated that the Caledonian Sleeper could follow ScotRail into public ownership.

That move has now been confirmed, and having campaigned for it RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has welcomed the decision.

Mr Lynch said: "RMT has campaigned tirelessly for this win, and I congratulate every part of the union who had a hand in making this a reality.

"The Scottish government has done the right thing and now joins the Welsh government in bringing all passenger services into public ownership.

"We thank the sterling work done by Richard Leonard MSP and other Scottish politicians who have supported us in this successful campaign.

"This decision should be a wake-up call to the Department for Transport in Westminster, to end its failed obsession with privatisation and bring the whole railway system into public ownership."