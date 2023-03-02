The RMT has praised the decision to take the Caledonian Sleeper service into public ownership.
It was announced on Thursday that outsourcing firm Serco will finally lose the £800m franchise seven years early, with the Scottish Government to take over from June.
The current 15-year franchise was awarded in May 2014, with the 15-year contract coming into effect on March, 2015 - but included a ‘rebase clause’ that meant that, after seven years of the 15-year franchise, Serco could present to the Scottish Government alternative financial arrangements for the remaining years of the franchise.
When the firm sought to renegotiate, it was indicated that the Caledonian Sleeper could follow ScotRail into public ownership.
Read More: Ministers nationalise 'world class' cross-border train service - but why?
That move has now been confirmed, and having campaigned for it RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has welcomed the decision.
Mr Lynch said: "RMT has campaigned tirelessly for this win, and I congratulate every part of the union who had a hand in making this a reality.
"The Scottish government has done the right thing and now joins the Welsh government in bringing all passenger services into public ownership.
"We thank the sterling work done by Richard Leonard MSP and other Scottish politicians who have supported us in this successful campaign.
"This decision should be a wake-up call to the Department for Transport in Westminster, to end its failed obsession with privatisation and bring the whole railway system into public ownership."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel