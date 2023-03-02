The stars were out in Glasgow on Thursday night for the UK premiere of God's creatures.
The psychological drama premiered at Cannes last year to rave reviews, and was nominated for four awards at the British Independent Film Awards in December.
It was released in the United States late last year and got its UK premiere at the Glasgow Film Theatre on Thursday, with lead actress Emily Watson among those in attendance.
The 56-year-old actress has starred in critically acclaimed films like Punch-drunk Love, War Horse, and Cemetery Junction and was nominated for an Academy Award in 1996 for her performance in Breaking The Waves and for her star turn in Hilary and Jackie two years later.
The film festival will run from March 1 to 12 at the GFT and other venues across the city.
Other UK premieres include Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, My Sailor, My Love starring James Cosmo and documentary My Name is Alfred Hitchcock.
Allison Gardner, Glasgow Film Festival Co-director, said: "GFF are thrilled to welcome a range of homegrown and international talent to this year's festival.
"From familiar faces like Kelly Macdonald and Emily Watson to debut Scottish directors Adura Onashile and Andrew Cumming, alongside filmmakers from the US, Canada, France, Germany and more."
