PARKING fines in Glasgow are set to rise by up to £40 from April — when on-street charges will also increase.
Glasgow City Council agreed to increase parking and bus lane enforcement fines to bring in an extra £3 million to help plug a £49m budget gap.
It has now confirmed the penalty charge notices for parking will increase from £60 to £100, although they will be reduced to £50, up from £30, if paid within 14 days.
READ MORE: Prowler caught on Ring doorbell trying to get into pregnant woman's home
A spokesperson said the new rates for bus lane fines have still to be confirmed.
Councillors also agreed to increase on-street parking fees for both inner city and outer city areas — to “bring pricing charges in line with Edinburgh levels".
It is understood the new charges will raise around £2.4m.
The rate for parking on streets in the inner city zone will rise from £1.20 per 15 minutes to £1.40. There will still be a two-hour maximum stay.
In outer city zone streets, the new rate will be 80p per 15 minutes. The maximum stay will be three hours.
Parking fees will also increase in Pollok Country Park, in a move which, the council has said, will bring in an extra £100,000.
Current charges in the park are £2.50 for four hours and £4.50 for the full day, but these will change to £4.50 for four hours and £10 for the whole day.
All changes are expected to be introduced from the start of April.
The council spokesperson said: “These measures were agreed by councillors as part of the council’s budget for 2023 to 2024, which has required the council to identify almost £50m of savings to cover a funding gap for this year.
“The budget aimed to protect services and jobs wherever possible. Any revenue raised as part of the budget will go to support a range of services.”
A tariff is being introduced on the council’s public electric vehicle charging network. The fees are yet to be announced, but will be rolled out from April.
Price surges are also planned on off-street surface car parks to raise £67,000.
A “sliding scale” cost increase will be implemented for resident parking permits, increasing the cost of purchasing multiple permits. The move is expected to bring in £68,000 in the coming financial year.
When presenting the budget last month, city treasurer Ricky Bell, SNP, said: “There are many things in this budget I wish we didn’t need to do.
“But it is my view that increasing charges - including in parking charges and asking all our citizens to pay a 5% rise in their council tax - is preferable to slashing vital services many Glaswegians rely on.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here