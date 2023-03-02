Glasgow City Council agreed to increase parking and bus lane enforcement fines to bring in an extra £3 million to help plug a £49m budget gap.

It has now confirmed the penalty charge notices for parking will increase from £60 to £100, although they will be reduced to £50, up from £30, if paid within 14 days.

A spokesperson said the new rates for bus lane fines have still to be confirmed.

Councillors also agreed to increase on-street parking fees for both inner city and outer city areas — to “bring pricing charges in line with Edinburgh levels".

It is understood the new charges will raise around £2.4m.

The rate for parking on streets in the inner city zone will rise from £1.20 per 15 minutes to £1.40. There will still be a two-hour maximum stay.

In outer city zone streets, the new rate will be 80p per 15 minutes. The maximum stay will be three hours.

Parking fees will also increase in Pollok Country Park, in a move which, the council has said, will bring in an extra £100,000.

Current charges in the park are £2.50 for four hours and £4.50 for the full day, but these will change to £4.50 for four hours and £10 for the whole day.

All changes are expected to be introduced from the start of April.

The council spokesperson said: “These measures were agreed by councillors as part of the council’s budget for 2023 to 2024, which has required the council to identify almost £50m of savings to cover a funding gap for this year.

“The budget aimed to protect services and jobs wherever possible. Any revenue raised as part of the budget will go to support a range of services.”

A tariff is being introduced on the council’s public electric vehicle charging network. The fees are yet to be announced, but will be rolled out from April.

Price surges are also planned on off-street surface car parks to raise £67,000.

A “sliding scale” cost increase will be implemented for resident parking permits, increasing the cost of purchasing multiple permits. The move is expected to bring in £68,000 in the coming financial year.

When presenting the budget last month, city treasurer Ricky Bell, SNP, said: “There are many things in this budget I wish we didn’t need to do.

“But it is my view that increasing charges - including in parking charges and asking all our citizens to pay a 5% rise in their council tax - is preferable to slashing vital services many Glaswegians rely on.”