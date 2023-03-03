Large swathes of northern and eastern Scotland have been issued with a yellow weather warning for snow and ice by the Met Office.
These warnings are in place on Monday, March 6 and Tuesday, March 7 from midnight to 11.59 pm on both days.
Cold northerly blusters will continue to drive frequent showers of snow and hail in these areas into Tuesday in particular.
High ground areas of northern Scotland can expect the most snow, with the possibility of 5-10cm of snowfall by the end of the day on Tuesday.
The full maps of areas affected in Scotland can be found on the Met Office website here.
Snow and ice across parts of Scotland and NE England
Tuesday 0000 – 2359
What to expect with snow and ice yellow weather warning
On the Met Office website, it states:
- There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel
- There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off
- A small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
- There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected
Much of the UK was issued with a cold weather alert by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for the beginning of next week, and that has now transferred onto some actual weather warnings.
UKHSA gives advice for freezing temperatures
The UKHSA is encouraging people to stay warm and look out for those most at risk from the effects of the weather, such as people with medical conditions or over the age of 65.
Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “During periods like this, it is important to check in on family, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to the cold weather, as it can have a serious impact on health.
“If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18C if you can.”
