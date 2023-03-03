The 64-year-old had been taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after a crash on Elmbank Street at its junction with St Vincent Street on February 2.

She was struck by a grey VW Tiguan around 8.15pm and remained unidentified in the hospital for five days.

The collision prompted a major incident with the road closed for several hours.

On Friday, police confirmed she had died in hospital on March 1.

The force issued an appeal for information as their investigation continues.

Road Policing officer, Constable Amanda McKay, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died and everyone affected by this crash.

“Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and I would like to thank everyone who has assisted so far.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information who has not yet spoken to us to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3467 of Thursday, February 2.

The crash took place just 35 minutes after another woman was knocked down on the same street.

Chinenye Vera Okonkwo, 33, a student at Glasgow Caledonian University, was pronounced dead at the scene.