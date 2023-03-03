ROSSENDALE is a handsome, detached six-bedroomed villa set on a third-of-an-acre of garden ground in the Thorn district, one of Bearsden’s most sought-after residential areas.
Meticulously maintained, upgraded and extended over the years, this home’s beautifully detailed accommodation spans around 3,660 sq ft over three levels and is configured to provide flexibility for a growing and/or extended family with the addition of a self-contained guest suite or teenage/grandparent garden apartment, comprising bedroom, shower room, and sitting room with French doors to the garden.
A large, wood-floored reception hall leads into an unexpectedly large open-plan living space to the rear of the property, which flows from a high-end fitted/integrated German kitchen (with Aga and breakfast bar) into an everyday family dining area adjacent to a family area - where bi-fold doors extend the living space out onto the secluded south-facing terrace and rear garden beyond, and a more formal dining area with a door back into the reception hall.
Equally striking, double doors from the hall reveal a 30ft wood-floored drawing room with a stone/slate feature fireplace and open fire, bay window to one side of the house, and a curved wall of windows to the rear incorporating built-in window seating and a door to the garden. The ground floor also houses a utility with walk-in pantry, cloakroom, and the self-contained two-roomed apartment.
Upstairs on the first floor are four bedrooms – master with built-in storage and en suite bathroom with separate shower – and a shower room, while the staircase continues to two further bedrooms and a large study area on the upper floor.
Outside, the level garden grounds are expansive and include an attractive summerhouse, monobloc double-entry driveway to the front, double garage with workshop at the rear, and a double-width carport.
Rossendale is within walking distance of Bearsden Cross and therefore convenient for local amenities, which include shops, schools (Bearsden Primary and Bearsden Academy amongst others), nearby tennis club, golf course, and railway station.
Glasgow city centre is within easy reach, as is the Loch Lomond and Trossachs Country Park. Offers over £1m are invited by Corum’s Bearsden office.
