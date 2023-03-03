Up to £6.6 million is being made available to support the return of consultant-led obstetric care to Dr Gray's hospital in Elgin, five years after doctor shortages saw it downgraded to a midwife-led unit.

The Scottish Government said elective caesarean births will re-start in early 2025, with full consultant-led services returning in 2026.

The phased restoration of services will start later this year, however, with enhanced complex obstetric antenatal care and day assessment expected to be provided by the district general hospital.

At the same time, separate funding of £5m has been earmarked for the refurbishment of the maternity unit at Raigmore hospital in Inverness.

The plans mean that, from early 2025, expectant mothers in Moray should be offered a choice of where they want to give birth.

While some straightforward births take place in Elgin, the vast majority of pregnant women - particularly first-time mothers - travel to Aberdeen, or Inverness.

The situation has led to some high-profile cases, including a Moray woman who gave birth to her baby boy in a layby on the A96 in May last year with only her husband on hand.

The couple had been en route to Aberdeen - 65 miles from Elgin - when they were forced to pull over, with the woman's husband tying their newborn son's umbilical chord with his shoelaces.

It was the second time in six months that a woman had delivered her baby by the roadside.

The removal of the consultant-led unit at Dr Grays in 2018 was initially described as "temporary", due to difficulties recruiting and retaining specialists, but campaigners have pushed for the decision to be reversed.

In December, NHS Grampian and NHS Highland submitted proposals for an integrated maternity service for the north of Scotland, including a consultant-led obstetric service at Dr Gray's, which have now been approved by the Scottish Government.

Professor Caroline Hiscox, chief executive NHS Grampian, said the approval was "a significant and welcome step, which I know will be warmly welcomed by families, midwives and clinicians across Moray".

She added: “Today’s announcement of £6.6m funding will enable us to start the recruitment process as soon as possible to provide the necessary expertise required at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

"We look forward to working in partnership with NHS Highland on the planned networked model, which will help deliver services across the region.”

Pam Dudek, chief executive at NHS Highland, said it would work to "support women to give birth with a focus on choice and involvement in planning their care with us".

She added: "In order to do so safely, we need to upgrade facilities at Raigmore and significantly increase our workforce, while also considering options for midwife-led care in Inverness-shire allowing choice locally and most importantly develop agreed pathways of care amongst our clinicians.

"This work is underway."

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf delivering the plan "will not be without its challenges".

NHS Scotland as a whole has a vacancy rate of 2.6% for consultants in obstetrics and gynaecology, but this rises to 7.7% in NHS Highland and 5.3% in Grampian.

Mr Yousaf said: “NHS Grampian and Highland’s ambitious plan will deliver what local people have asked for – a return to obstetric maternity services at Dr Grays in a safe and sustainable way.

“I thank both health boards and their clinical teams for the collaborative and innovative work that has gone into the development of this plan.

"I am grateful to Professor Linda De Caestecker, who was appointed to provide External Assurance, for her advice and support which has been crucial in getting us to this point.

“Delivering the plan will not be without its challenges, and the collaborative approach NHS Grampian and Highland have in place will provide a solid platform for shared delivery.”