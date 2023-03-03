Police were made aware of concern for a 66-year-old man who had not returned as planned from a walk on Beinn an Lochain in the Arrochar area on Sunday evening.

A search was carried out by Police Scotland officers alongside Arrochar mountain rescue teas and HM Coastguard helicopter.

Police said the man’s body was found on the hill around 10.25pm on Sunday evening.

There are no suspicious circumstances.

His next of kin have been made aware.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware around 7.05pm on Sunday, 26 February of concern for a 66-year-old man who had not returned as planned from a walk on Beinn an Lochain in the Arrochar area.

“A search was carried out involving the Police Scotland and Arrochar mountain rescue teams and the HM Coastguard helicopter.

“The man’s body was found on the hill around 10.25pm. His next of kin were made aware.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”









