Established in 2008, Edinburgh Cashmere, the UK's premier manufacturer and retailer of lambswool and cashmere scarves, stoles, capes and blankets, has made a lasting impression on the world of fashion.

The brand has been featured in some of the most prestigious fashion magazines such as GQ, Vogue, Tatler and Grazia multiple times. Its popularity is evident in its global reach, with customers from countries like Italy, the UK, Japan, France, and even the UAE.

The key to Edinburgh Cashmere’s success lies in its impeccable craftsmanship and commitment to quality materials; all sourced from sustainable farms that prioritise ethically produced goods. This unique combination of style, attention to detail and sustainability has earned Edinburgh Cashmere a loyal fan base among those who appreciate luxury apparel and accessories around the globe.

Edinburgh Cashmere accessories are made from the finest cashmere and lambswool. You have to feel it on your skin to experience its warmth and softness The company’s production process is designed to maintain quality standards, and every aspect is overlooked by DC Singh personally pic.twitter.com/UONnfuWVwk — Edinburgh Cashmere (@edinburghcashme) March 1, 2023

Edinburgh Cashmere boasts a wide range of items for every season - from smart menswear and womenswear collections perfect for summer days to sumptuous woollen creations like scarves, stoles and capes designed to provide both warmth and style during winter. Every design is imbued with an unmistakable sense of Scottish heritage; colours inspired by fashion and patterns that capture the essence of Scotland are just some of their signature touches.

Furthermore, DC Singh emphasises a timeless approach when it comes to creating products for Edinburgh Cashmere. The idea behind this ethos is that each item should remain fashionable for years rather than fade away after one season - making them perfect investment pieces that will never go out of style.

As Edinburgh Cashmere Goes Global, Here’s Why This Luxury Brand Is Deserving Of A Place In Your Wardrobe This Year

Edinburgh Cashmere is one of the top selling producers of 100 per cent pure cashmere and pure lambswool products in the UK. pic.twitter.com/NGzBoKHtSb — dc singh (@dcsingh_) March 3, 2023

With its exquisite designs and sustainable practices, Edinburgh Cashmere continues to make waves in the fashion industry while staying true to its roots as a Scottish brand.

To learn more about Didar Chalana Singh and Edinburgh Cashmere, visit www.edinburghcashmere.co.uk