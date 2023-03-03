A tanker fire has forced the closure of the A9 in one direction.
Police were called to reports of the fire on the major road north of Dunblane near Ashfield at around 3.20pm on Friday.
Emergency services were also called to attend and remain at the scene.
Traffic Scotland advised drivers that the northbound carriageway of the A9 remains closed between Keir Roundabout and Dunblane.
READ MORE: Body of missing hillwalker recovered from Munro after search
Traffic is reportedly being diverted through Dunblane.
UPDATE❗ ⌚16:53#A9 Dunblane— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 3, 2023
CLOSED Northbound just after Dunblane at Keir Roundabout due to a vehicle fire⛔
Approx 15 minute delay on the #M9 approaching the roundabout tonight
Please #UseAltRoute where possible@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/bnTuHAzYJv
The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) said crews extinguished the fire and remain in attendance.
A SFRS spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 13:21 to the A9 northbound. We initially got called to a road traffic collision however it was a tanker well alight on the northbound carriageway.
"We had three appilicnaes and a special in attendance. The fire was extinguished. Our crews are still in attendance."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here