Police were called to reports of the fire on the major road north of Dunblane near Ashfield at around 3.20pm on Friday.

Emergency services were also called to attend and remain at the scene.

Traffic Scotland advised drivers that the northbound carriageway of the A9 remains closed between Keir Roundabout and Dunblane.

Traffic is reportedly being diverted through Dunblane.

UPDATE❗ ⌚16:53#A9 Dunblane



CLOSED Northbound just after Dunblane at Keir Roundabout due to a vehicle fire⛔



Approx 15 minute delay on the #M9 approaching the roundabout tonight



Please #UseAltRoute where possible@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/bnTuHAzYJv — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 3, 2023

The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) said crews extinguished the fire and remain in attendance.

A SFRS spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 13:21 to the A9 northbound. We initially got called to a road traffic collision however it was a tanker well alight on the northbound carriageway.

"We had three appilicnaes and a special in attendance. The fire was extinguished. Our crews are still in attendance."