However, there is a largely forgotten body of men and women who, in the days before the computer came along in the autumn of the last century, toiled literally day and night to make sure that the much-loved sound of Scotland’s greatest newspaper, thrust through old-fashioned letter boxes, thudded down on to hall carpets creating circulation figures astronomically greater than those of today.

Take a moment to consider that today you want to start your own newspaper. All you really need is a handful of good journalists, give them top of the range mobile phones with good cameras, another handful of tekkies to back them up, converting their collected reports and opinions, into data that at the drop of a switch is available instantly to your targeted readers on their phones or tablets (no trees were harmed during this process!) as well as in hard copy form.

It was all so different. My first day as a sub-editor on the Herald began with me being given a sharp pair of scissors for slicing up copy into paragraphs that I deemed beyond the skill of the reporter to put into the most felicitous order, a pot of Gloy paste, complete with brush, to help reassemble the paragraphs, a hard white plastic “em” ruler to measure type and, believe it or not, a green eyeshade something I had only seen before in cowboy “B” pictures. The shade, incidentally, was useful in protecting the eyes from hours under the glare of the new-fangled fluorescent lighting bouncing off the white tiled walls of the newsroom.

Robert Jeffrey looks back on the days of hot metal (Image: Newsquest)

This was the era of the hot metal men and some pioneering women. The journalists may have considered themselves an elite at the top of the production tree. But getting their precious words into the hands of, hopefully, admiring readers every morning took armies of masters of different trades and crafts, most now just a memory. They took over when the journos pushed their typewriters aside, their day’s work done, and pulled on their tweed jackets and set out on relaxing missions to search the Glasgow pubs for the best pint.

That search was a serious business. The caricature in Private Eye of journalists who were legends in their own lunch-time may have been greatly exaggerated and a myth, but like most mythology, there was a grain of truth in it. The Herald had a managing director who liked to tell about sharing a lift to the editorial department after a long business lunch with a notoriously thirsty photographer. The management man glanced at his companion and remarked “pissed again” and the snapper replied “me too”!

Likewise when in advance of a visit to the Herald office of the then prime minister John Major, a security detail complete with sniffer dogs did a sweep of the premises. No bombs were found. No drugs were found. But even the hardened secret service men were impressed by the number of whisky bottles nestling deep at the back of desk drawers.

But it is worth pointing out that back then the production of a morning newspaper was a serious, hot, noisy, sweaty race against time in the various departments. Particularly in the “caseroom” where the edited copy, text and headlines, was converted into slugs of hot type. In this huge brightly lit space large numbers of typesetters, near enough three figures, pounded out the news on Linotype machines, each with its pot of molten metal. The air was filled with the rattling sound of the hot slugs of type dropping out of the machines on to metal trays; the smell was of hot oil; the workers, sleeves up and aprons tightly tied, were ink-stained from the wet proofs of the pages assembled by what were called “upmakers”.

The end of an era as Anne Simpson, Assistant Editor of the Glasgow Herald, bangs in the type on the last night of hot metal on July 19, 1980. (Image: Newsquest)

These men were old and experienced and not afraid to spot errors which they would bring to the attention of the journalist who oversaw the process, known as “stone Subs”. It was The Herald after all and there was teamwork and pride in the product. And the tension of meeting a deadline. I found it exciting.

The arrival of the computer and direct input by the journalists swept all that into the dustbin of history as the cliché has it.

The business of making a newspaper was infamously labour intensive. Typesetting was the first to go but other, smaller, departments followed. The invention of the mobile phone was the end of what was called the copytaking department. In it men and women, highly skilled typists, sat in booths with headphones on taking dictation from reporters in the field, working from phone boxes which seemed to be at the end of every street.

Looking back at how The Herald was produced (Image: Newsquest)

This was a department that attracted characters – one long serving copytaker ran a Frank Sinatra appreciation society and knew more about the famous singer than any normal human being needed. Another often regaled colleagues with tales of a spell in Hollywood which included his claim to have slept with the film star Betty Grable. Well, maybe.

An unexpected consequence of direct input by journalists was a sudden increase in the number of literals, as they were known, factual mistakes, and grammatical errors that got into the finished product. The reason was that pre-computer there was a small but hardworking department known to the journalists and typesetters as the “readers”, though this group styled themselves Correctors Of The Press. Surrounded by dictionaries and reference books they gave the final proofs a detailed check. They may have been nit-pickers to some but they did valuable work. They would argue seemingly for hours whether the Herald should, for example, use the American “pajama” in the title of the film The Pajama Game or convert it to the Herald spelling – pyjamas. In this case sanity prevailed and the musical kept its title.

Page of The Herald being made up (Image: Newsquest)

However, it all became academic when the department was made redundant. By the way I am assured such literals are a thng of the past.

Another part of the revolution in newspaper production swept away by the “new technology” was the wire room. Here, news from agencies around the world arrived by ticker tape of the sort that was useful in America for throwing at returning heroes from skyscrapers. All gone.

illustrations were etched and glued on to metal blocks cut to size by power saws and dropped into the pages of typeset. All gone.

The department known as “the process” is also no more. In it illustrations were etched and glued on to metal blocks cut to size by power saws and dropped into the pages of typeset. All gone.

These changes were vital if newspapers were to continue, albeit, in a different form. It was simply progress but at the cost of hundreds of jobs. But something that didn’t change was the sense of teamwork. The sort of pride in the job that led a veteran who urged me never to use a question mark in a headline….we tell the readers we don’t ask them, he said.

The same pride that led thousands down the years to be able to say: “I work for The Herald”. One of the world’s great newspapers.

And it was fun.