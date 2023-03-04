Proponents of the policy as it stands are accused of waging a dirty tricks campaign in overselling the success of the scheme as it was revealed only a fraction have signed up amid concerns around the small print in the contract.

The Scottish Greens hailed a "phenomenal" registration rate, with drinks producers responsible for 95 per cent of containers sold in Scotland joining up.

“After all of the scaremongering and the misinformation we have seen from the Tories and others, this is a phenomenal registration rate, and shows a huge vote of confidence in Scotland’s deposit return scheme,” said MSP Mark Ruskell, Green environment spokesperson.

It was swiftly challenged as it emerged just a few hundred out of thousands of producers registered by this week’s deadline.

Stephen Montgomery, of the Scottish Hospitality Group, said: "I think it is fair to say that so far, the progress has been a bit of a disaster given the fact that only 16% of 4,500 producers have signed up to the scheme.

"Hospitality registration started on March 1, and as of today [Friday] I haven’t heard many who have actually signed, but have stopped when getting to the T&Cs part, and are looking at these very closely before going further.

"It is correct to say that we are seeking further confirmation on online take back, and issues around the gathering of information which CSL [Circularity Scotland] will require when businesses send their scheme articles back."

Mark Ruskell, left, and Stephen Montgomery pointed to different sets of figures (Image: PA)

The SHG, which represents 200 venues with 6,000 staff, said it supports recycling but "not in the way that this scheme sits in its current form".

The group includes The DRG – which claims to be Scotland’s largest restaurant group, operating the Di Maggio’s, Amarone, Café Andaluz and Anchor Line brands - Buzzworks Holdings, and the Lisini Pub Co.

Labour MSP and net zero spokesperson Colin Smyth, claimed Ms Slater was attempting "to spin her own failure" after being pressed over how many drinks producers had signed up.

Mr Ruskell later responded to dirty tricks claims: “When you walk into a shop over 95% of the single-use drinks containers you see on the shelves are already signed up to the deposit return scheme.

"Currently only 50% of those containers are recycled, but once the scheme is in place that figure will rise to 90%, reducing the litter on our streets, in our rivers, and strewn across our parks by a third.

"This is a transformative moment in Scotland’s relationship with litter and recycling."

The point here is that only 16% out of an estimated 4500 suppliers signed up. The other 84% have major concerns to the legalities for them if they sign and have as yet not got the answers they need



Today starts registration for hospitality and concerns are there already #SHG https://t.co/X5bYl1jJDB — The Scottish Hospitality Group (@scothospgroup) March 1, 2023

Mr Ruskell added: "Despite a concerted campaign of scaremongering and misinformation from the Tories, 86% of people say they'll use it, and businesses all over Scotland are preparing for it.

"Everyone in Scotland can be confident that the majority of brands and retailers in their weekly shop are participating, and with major retailers investing millions in this scheme it is inevitable that producers will continue to sign up rather than remove themselves from the market."

Lorna Slater, circularity minister, said firms could still register if they missed the initial deadline.

She also said the administration has been “working to resolve those real concerns” of Scottish companies.

People will pay 20p as a deposit when they buy a drink in a single-use container, and get it back when they recycle it at local return point.

However, concerns have been raised over issues including costs and storage across the hospitality sector.

Don't miss day five in our special series in today's Herald (Image: PA/Getty/Newsquest)

This week, Herald business correspondent Kristy Dorsey has produced a comprehensive special series on the scheme. It launched with an exclusive interview with the head of Scottish scheme operator Circularity Scotland and it was revealed who will ultimately pay for the scheme.

Next day an expert working on the world’s largest deposit return scheme said it makes “no sense” to apply a mandatory charge to bottles of high-end spirits and wine because of the length of time it takes for them to be returned.

In day three on Thursday, the Scottish brewing brothers behind Joker IPA, said they had signed up but "the information keeps changing".

By Friday, the Scottish branch of the Night Time Industries Association was telling its members to ignore a mandate to sign up for the DRS, saying it will “inevitably lead to significant numbers of business failures and job losses”, as bar and restaurant owners claimed the scheme simply is not needed.