Tributes have been paid to Duncan Hendry, who is said to have had "the arts in his blood", after his death on Thursday morning.

Capital Theatres confirmed he died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr Hendry had an established career in both the Edinburgh and Aberdeen cultural scene, working as chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts before becoming Capital Theatres' chief executive between 2012 and 2019.

During his seven years with the trust that runs both the Festival Theatre and the King's Theatre in Edinburgh, he brought world-class shows to the capital including War Horse and Les Misérables.

Crucially, he also spearheaded the long-awaited redevelopment of the King's Theatre - with a public campaign to raise funds for revamp being launched in 2017.

READ MORE: Stars call for extra funding to save King’s Theatre in Edinburgh from closure

He also left a lasting mark on the venue after he commissioned John Byrne to paint the dome in 2013. The recognisable dome is also the largest public artwork of the Scottish artist and playwright.

“With the passing of Duncan, we have lost a major figure in Scotland’s cultural life," said Dame Joan Stringer, chair of Capital Theatres' Board.

She continued: "The arts were in Duncan’s blood and his contribution to the sector was immense.

"At Capital Theatres, his considerable leadership qualities combined with his business acumen transformed the fortunes of two of Edinburgh’s major venues.

"Not only did he turn them around financially but through his gifted programming skills ensured high-quality shows were performed all year round at the Festival and King’s theatres."

When Mr Hendry joined what was then the Festival City Theatres Trust in January 2012, the organisation was facing "substantial" financial woes.

Over his seven years at the helm, he managed to build the organisation into a thriving business.

Dame Joan added: "Duncan was generous of his time and shared his knowledge and experience freely with others, and in return became one of the most respected and quietly influential people in the theatre world.

"It was a privilege and a pleasure to work alongside him during our time together at Capital Theatres and the whole organisation is hugely saddened by his passing.

"Our thoughts are with Rosemary, Rachel and Adam at this time, to whom we send our deepest condolences.”

The current chief executive of Capital Theatres, Fiona Gibson, said she was "forever indebted" to Mr Hendry's "friendship, wisdom, kindness and incredible legacy".

She said: "He led the way in securing the long-term future of our incredible venues at a time when they most needed his incredible drive and navigation.

"He will always hold a very special place in our hearts and our love and deepest sympathies are with Duncan’s family and loved ones. May he rest in peace – a life well-lived.”

Former director of finance and HR for the organisation Iain Ross also paid tribute to the theatre great.

He said: "Duncan’s passing marks the end of his huge influence on Scottish theatre which saw significant success in both Aberdeen and then when he joined us in Edinburgh.

"His was a style that was inclusive and open, aware of the challenges that the whole staff faced, and was characterised by strong planning and a fine business brain.

"It was based on hard work and direct experience of the theatrical tasks that go together to create successful and welcoming venues.

"And it was supported by an ease of conversation and a wicked sense of humour which made even the most challenging of situations much more manageable."