An Arctic blast will bring snow to parts of Scotland on Sunday ahead of temperatures dropping to their lowest point this year.
The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning with spells of snow now expected to hit this evening in the northeast of the country.
Coming in place at 6pm, forecasters are warning of disruption to travel across parts of Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands as well as Shetland.
On Monday, wintry conditions are expected across large parts of the east and north of the country throughout the day.
Frequent snow showers will affect even more of the country from midnight on Tuesday.
The Met Office said next week will start with the coldest day of the year so far with temperatures dropping to near freezing in northern parts of the UK.
Northerly winds will make it feel even colder – parts of north-east Scotland will feel like minus 4C.
Senior meteorologist Craig Snell said: “Going into next week we do see a bit of a change with even colder air coming through and then an increase in risk of sudden disruption due to some sleet, snow and some ice.
“So at the moment, the main focus is across northern and eastern parts of the UK where we have issued warnings already for Monday and Tuesday for the risk of some snow showers moving in from the north.
“Highest accumulations will be across the high ground. But even at lower levels, we are likely to see some disruption in places as the showers come through.”
Mr Snell said the Met Office yellow warnings, which are in place for all of Monday and Tuesday, are unlikely to change.
He added: “Scotland and some eastern parts of England have warnings going throughout Monday and Tuesday. In other parts of the country, we are keeping a close eye on it, there is a chance that we could see some snow further south as we kind of go through the week ahead.
“Some uncertainty still on where that snow is going to be because at the same time we will be seeing a milder air trying to come in from the Atlantic.
“So some places may well see some rain and other places may well see some snow.”
Areas affected by the warnings could experience power outages, delays to road, rail and air travel, icy surfaces and some rural communities may be cut off by the freezing conditions.
