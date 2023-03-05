Scottish runner Eilish McColgan has set a new British record in the 10,000 metres. 

Taking just 30:00:86 to finish the track in California, beating a previous record set by Paula Radcliff in Munich.

Radcliff held the record for over 20 years after clocking 30:01:09 in 2002. 

The 32-year-old Scot has now taken the record after a last-minute decision to race at the Soundrunning TEN event. 

She adds the record to accolades already held in the 5000m, 5km, 10km and half-marathon. 

McColgan is currently training for the London marathon and the record-breaking 10km effort comes as her first track race of 2023.

She told Athletics Weekly: "I’m absolutely buzzing. Two years ago I ran a big PB here so it’s nice to be back with the crowds.

"I knew I was in really good shape but to have it all come together on the day doesn’t always happen.”

She added: "I’m building up for London Marathon and have had a few niggles and missed some prep races in January and a half-marathon in February but I’m really strong right now so I’m glad I did it."

Last year, the runner won gold at he Games in Birmingham to match her mother Liz McColgan’s gold at the 1986 Games in Edinburgh.

At the time Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “What an absolutely amazing night for Team Scotland – congratulations to all our medal winners so far in these Commonwealth Games.

“Every medal is special, but what a tear in the eye to see Eilish Mccolgan match her mum’s 1986 gold.”

 