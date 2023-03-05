Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle collision on Great Northern Road at its junction with Fullarton Court around 8.15pm.

The incident involved a blue Yamaha motorcycle and a grey Mercedes car.

A 25-year-old woman, who was the pillion passenger from the motorcycle, was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Medical staff have described her condition as serious but stable.

She was the only person injured in the crash.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, Roads Policing Unit, Inverurie, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw either vehicle in the area prior to the crash.

"We’d also be keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant dash-cam footage.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting the reference number 3277 of Saturday, March 4, 2023.