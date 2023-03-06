THEY are a shining example of Scotland's proud maritime past and, for centuries, have played a key role in safety at sea.
Now the remarkable history of lighthouses, their keepers and the engineers who made them possible are being celebrated in a major new exhibition.
One of the original Seven Wonders of the World, lighthouses have been a beacon of safety since the first was built in Alexandria, in Ancient Egypt, more than 2,000 years ago.
Read more: Tall Ship Glenlee: How abandoned Glasgow ship managed to find way home
‘Following the Lights’ – which has opened at the Scottish Maritime Museum, in Irvine – charts Britain’s iconic lighthouse design through centuries of innovation.
Among the designs featured are the first British lighthouse, which dates back to 1635, the 1821 Fresnel lens – dubbed ‘the invention that saved a million ships’ – and today's solar energy-powered versions.
Drawing on a collection of rare artefacts, letters, photography and memorabilia gathered by lighthouse enthusiast and photographer Peter Gellatly, the exhibition also offers visitors a unique insight into the working life of lighthouse keepers.
Highlights include a series of photographs of Scottish lighthouses taken between 1901 and 1929 by C. Dick Peddie, secretary of the Northern Lighthouse Board.
Read more: Out on a limb - the new breed of lighthouse keepers
Engineering artefacts include a lamp from the 1827 Buchan Ness Lighthouse, designed by the famous Stevenson family.
Miriam Matthews, exhibitions and events officer at the Scottish Maritime Museum, said: “Our lighthouses are such a familiar and, for many, much-loved sight across our coastline and it’s amazing to think that no two are the same.
“Each lighthouse has their individual 'character’. The colour and direction of the beam and even the speed and pattern of the flashing light create a code used by mariners to identify the lighthouse and navigate that particular area.
“Whilst our lighthouses still protect seafarers from the dangers of stormy seas, treacherous reefs and wrecks, advances in electronic navigation systems have made many of these striking landmarks redundant.
“Following the Lights is a celebration of our rich lighthouse heritage and the wider seafaring history which they shine a light on.”
The exhibition can be seen at the museum's Victorian Linthouse building, on Irvine Harbourside, until June 18.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here