A warning is already in force for snow showers and icy stretches and was due to come to an end at midnight on Monday.

However, the national weather service has now extended the warning through to 10am on Wednesday.

Frequent snow showers are set to continue, causing further disruption in places, with up to five to 10cm of snow predicted in northern parts of Scotland and 2 to 5cm elsewhere, along with ice patches.

There is a slight chance of travel delays on roads and delayed or cancelled rail and air travel, along with a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off, the Met Office has warned.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED ⚠️



Snow and ice across much of Scotland and parts of NE England

Tuesday 0000 – Wednesday 1000



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/NrAUS3yC58 — Met Office (@metoffice) March 6, 2023

The alert, first issued on Friday, reads: “A band of rain, sleet and snow is expected to move south during Monday followed by frequent snow and hail showers. Whilst the highest accumulations of 5-10 cm are most likely over northern Scotland, there is a small chance of more organised and persistent spells of snow developing elsewhere in this area, and could bring 2 to 5 cm even at lower levels. Into Monday night, showers are expected to continue, and ice is likely to form on untreated surfaces where snow has melted by day.”

On Monday morning The Met Office update read: “Warning extended into Wednesday morning to account for threat of snow/ice continuing into early Wednesday.”