Police received a report of a fire at a house on Anderson Road in the town around 10.40pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attended and a man was pronounced dead at the scene. “The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

A woman was taken to Glasgow’s Royal Infirmary for treatment. Her present condition is unknown.

READ MORE: Second man charged over fatal shooting in Greenock

Police Scotland and SFRS have launched a joint investigation to establish the circumstances behind the fatal fire.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a fire at a property on Anderson Drive, Falkirk, around 10.40pm on Sunday, 5 March, 2023.

“Emergency services attended and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A woman was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and a joint-investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Area Commander Kenny Barbour is the Local Senior Officer for Falkirk and West Lothian.

He said: "We were alerted at 10.34pm on Sunday, 5 March to reports of a dwelling fire in Falkirk.

READ MORE: Met Office extends yellow weather warning for snow showers and icy stretches

"Operations Control mobilised six appliances to the town's Anderson Drive, where firefighters worked to extinguish a well-developed fire.

“Sadly, one male casualty passed away at the scene.

"Our thoughts are very much with the gentleman's family and friends and all of those affected at this difficult time.

"A female casualty was taken by paramedics to Glasgow's Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Crews worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene at 3.21am on Monday, 6 March.

"A joint investigation between SFRS and Police Scotland is ongoing."