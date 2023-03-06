THE body of a dog was found inside a suitcase by a railway worker in Glasgow.
On Thursday, March 2, the employee was working near a railway line off Glenmuir Drive in Priesthill when they came across a large blue suitcase which was giving off a strong smell.
After opening it, the female dog, which was wrapped in blankets and towels, was found inside.
A call was made to the Scottish SPCA, which is appealing for information following the discovery.
Inspector Isla Bell said: “We received a call from a railway worker who had been doing repairs in the area for a few hours before discovering a large blue suitcase amongst shrubbery near the railway tracks.
“The area had lots of litter and the suitcase stood out because it looked clean and fresh. They opened the suitcase because it was giving off a strong smell and found the dog wrapped in blankets and towels inside.
“The dog is a female brindle and white crossbreed. She was very emaciated and in poor condition. She had numerous masses and tumours on her stomach, one of which was wrapped in a nappy soaked in blood.
“The dog’s nails were overgrown, with one growing into her paw pad, causing bleeding. The dog had no microchip and was not wearing a collar."
“If anyone recognises this dog or has any information that could help us piece together what happened to her, we would ask that they contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”
