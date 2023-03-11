Where is it?
Dun Mhuilig Bay on the Craignish Peninsula, Argyll – a swift 10-minute bike ride from the house I grew up in. We call it Seal Bay, though, because of the common seals often seen bobbing in the water.
Why do you go there?
To think. The bay is just a small horseshoe of coastline with a large rock at one end (accessible if you don’t mind clambering and a bit of seaweed).
It’s fairly unremarkable for this part of Argyll. But something about whizzing along the empty road, watching the light hit the surface of the lagoon, and then the ritual of climbing to the rock and looking out at the huge expanse of sky and sea – it’s hard not to feel inspired by it.
Often when I get home from Seal Bay I feel the urge to scribble something down; often that something becomes a story or poem.
How often do you go?
Whenever I go home to see my parents. I wrote most of Ambrose Follows His Nose – the book I co-wrote with my late great-grandfather, Dick King-Smith – during lockdown in Glasgow. The first trip back to Craignish after that lockdown, when I was editing the book, was so comforting it felt almost revelatory.
Dick spent much of his life as a farmer and was always surrounded and inspired by animals. To continue his manuscript, it felt important to be out in nature when I could. Around Seal Bay you’re guaranteed to see certain creatures – crabs, hooded crows, sheep and cows – and if you’re lucky you might spot wild rabbits, deer, herons, and, of course, seals.
Gazing out at the ocean and boundless sky, you might feel tiny and alone; then you’ll hear the peep of an oystercatcher and be reminded of the life humming all around you.
How did you discover it?
I wasn’t very outdoorsy as a kid – I’d much rather be inside with my pile of books. My dad would lure us out of the house with the promise of seal-spotting and stone skimming.
What’s your favourite memory?
Being elated with my pals on our bikes, pedalling hard uphill and then freewheeling down towards Seal Bay. Being free to roam the beach as we pleased. As a child, I wasn’t initially thrilled to move to rural Scotland. Now I appreciate the access to freedom and tranquillity it gave me.
Who do you take?
Perhaps our dog or my family, but I most like to go alone.
What do you take?
Wellies for wading. A jacket with pockets so I can bring home a shell or pebble that catches my eye.
What do you leave behind?
Whatever was clouding my mind.
Sum it up in five words.
Placid. Expansive. Shingly. Grounding. Quiet.
What other travel spot is on your wish list?
I’d like to go back to the Outer Hebrides now that I'm an adult and make the most of the sandy beaches. Seal Bay is shallow and muddy: a terrible place to swim. That’s its only flaw, but it means it’s never overcrowded.
Ambrose Follows His Nose by Dick King-Smith and Josie Rogers is out now (Puffin Books, £7.99)
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here