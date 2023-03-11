Dun Mhuilig Bay on the Craignish Peninsula, Argyll – a swift 10-minute bike ride from the house I grew up in. We call it Seal Bay, though, because of the common seals often seen bobbing in the water.

Why do you go there?

To think. The bay is just a small horseshoe of coastline with a large rock at one end (accessible if you don’t mind clambering and a bit of seaweed).

It’s fairly unremarkable for this part of Argyll. But something about whizzing along the empty road, watching the light hit the surface of the lagoon, and then the ritual of climbing to the rock and looking out at the huge expanse of sky and sea – it’s hard not to feel inspired by it.

Often when I get home from Seal Bay I feel the urge to scribble something down; often that something becomes a story or poem.

How often do you go?

Whenever I go home to see my parents. I wrote most of Ambrose Follows His Nose – the book I co-wrote with my late great-grandfather, Dick King-Smith – during lockdown in Glasgow. The first trip back to Craignish after that lockdown, when I was editing the book, was so comforting it felt almost revelatory.

Dick spent much of his life as a farmer and was always surrounded and inspired by animals. To continue his manuscript, it felt important to be out in nature when I could. Around Seal Bay you’re guaranteed to see certain creatures – crabs, hooded crows, sheep and cows – and if you’re lucky you might spot wild rabbits, deer, herons, and, of course, seals.

Gazing out at the ocean and boundless sky, you might feel tiny and alone; then you’ll hear the peep of an oystercatcher and be reminded of the life humming all around you.

How did you discover it?

I wasn’t very outdoorsy as a kid – I’d much rather be inside with my pile of books. My dad would lure us out of the house with the promise of seal-spotting and stone skimming.

What’s your favourite memory?

Being elated with my pals on our bikes, pedalling hard uphill and then freewheeling down towards Seal Bay. Being free to roam the beach as we pleased. As a child, I wasn’t initially thrilled to move to rural Scotland. Now I appreciate the access to freedom and tranquillity it gave me.

Who do you take?

Perhaps our dog or my family, but I most like to go alone.

What do you take?

Wellies for wading. A jacket with pockets so I can bring home a shell or pebble that catches my eye.

What do you leave behind?

Whatever was clouding my mind.

Sum it up in five words.

Placid. Expansive. Shingly. Grounding. Quiet.

What other travel spot is on your wish list?

I’d like to go back to the Outer Hebrides now that I'm an adult and make the most of the sandy beaches. Seal Bay is shallow and muddy: a terrible place to swim. That’s its only flaw, but it means it’s never overcrowded.

