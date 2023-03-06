Around 1am on Monday, August 9, 2021, police were informed an armed robbery had taken place at a casino in the capital's Dundee Street.

Hassan Fallah, 23, was seen loitering in the underground car park of the premises at Fountainpark before he approached a member of staff and threatened them with a knife.

He then forced them to take him into the casino. Once inside Fallah threatened a further two staff members at the cash desk before making off with a five-figure sum of money.

Following enquiries, Fallah was arrested by officers a few days later.

He pleaded guilty on Monday at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Following the sentencing, Detective Inspector Keith Taylor said: “It’s right that Fallah is behind bars for this disturbing and violent. I know his actions impacted directly on several members of staff who may not have been physically injured but were left extremely distressed by what had happened.

"Despite this, they greatly assisted our investigation and I would like to thank them for their help as I know this was challenging for them. I hope that knowing Fallah is behind bars will offer them some satisfaction as they move forward in their lives.”