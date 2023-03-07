This year, the theme is ‘Breaking through the Noise’ and it will focus on what needs to happen to make positive progress in opening up the workplace to those who are under-represented.

There is a huge amount of talk surrounding inclusion, but what really matters are those actions that are making a difference and our speakers will concentrate on the steps that employers should take in order to widen their field of recruitment and provide opportunities for all talent to flourish.

Greater diversity not only makes for a more equitable workforce; numerous studies have shown that companies become more creative and dynamic as the make-up of the workforce grows more varied. The insight and life experiences that employees bring to a company has a direct impact on the bottom line by improving products and services and changing fixed mindsets within organisations.

Companies with a strong record of diversity also stand a better chance of attracting the best talent in a competitive recruitment environment, where candidates are now selecting employers on the basis of their own commitment to equality and rejecting offers from organisations which have not kept pace with societal developments. There is an increasing demand amongst candidates for positions in companies that are shown to be leading the change towards equality and they are looking for clear evidence that their employers are making a difference.

This year’s conference will be hosted by Rachel McTavish. Amongst the topics to be discussed will be how business decisions can impact on employees with disabilities and what companies can learn from this. There will also be insights into how businesses can better support their employees through adaptations and by creating more supportive workplaces.

Not all disabilities are visible and in the aftermath of the pandemic, the issues faced by those with Long Covid have widened understanding of the health problems that may be present in the workforce, as well as in their customer base and with wider stakeholders. Investment in health capital is becoming increasingly important in the workplace.

There will also be a focus on how to close the persistent ethnicity pay gap, which in some sectors has been shown to be almost 35%. Companies will be challenged on how they track and record equality and diversity performance within their business and the Conference will also look at the challenges faced by businesses in rural areas, who face a range of unique challenges in attracting and retaining talent.

Jane Gotts, Director, GenAnalytics, said: “We are delighted once again to be working with our colleagues at The Herald to deliver the Diversity Conference. We have made great strides over the last few years despite the challenges of Covid but we need to ensure that we keep momentum going.

Sponsors of this year’s conference include Diageo and sportscotland with support from CMS. Forbes Dunlop, Chief Executive, sportscotland, said: “As the national agency for sport we recognise the importance of a sporting system which creates opportunities for participation in a safe and welcoming environment. We work with our partners across the sporting system to address inequalities and are fully committed to providing leadership and influencing change in these areas.”

Speakers at this year’s conference will include leading advocates for increased diversity and inclusion from some of the UK’s top-performing businesses.

