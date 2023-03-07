The Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Conference is Scotland’s leading engagement platform for discussing the issues surrounding workplace equality and this year it will take place on Wednesday, 24 May in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow.
This year, the theme is ‘Breaking through the Noise’ and it will focus on what needs to happen to make positive progress in opening up the workplace to those who are under-represented.
There is a huge amount of talk surrounding inclusion, but what really matters are those actions that are making a difference and our speakers will concentrate on the steps that employers should take in order to widen their field of recruitment and provide opportunities for all talent to flourish.
Greater diversity not only makes for a more equitable workforce; numerous studies have shown that companies become more creative and dynamic as the make-up of the workforce grows more varied. The insight and life experiences that employees bring to a company has a direct impact on the bottom line by improving products and services and changing fixed mindsets within organisations.
Companies with a strong record of diversity also stand a better chance of attracting the best talent in a competitive recruitment environment, where candidates are now selecting employers on the basis of their own commitment to equality and rejecting offers from organisations which have not kept pace with societal developments. There is an increasing demand amongst candidates for positions in companies that are shown to be leading the change towards equality and they are looking for clear evidence that their employers are making a difference.
This year’s conference will be hosted by Rachel McTavish. Amongst the topics to be discussed will be how business decisions can impact on employees with disabilities and what companies can learn from this. There will also be insights into how businesses can better support their employees through adaptations and by creating more supportive workplaces.
Not all disabilities are visible and in the aftermath of the pandemic, the issues faced by those with Long Covid have widened understanding of the health problems that may be present in the workforce, as well as in their customer base and with wider stakeholders. Investment in health capital is becoming increasingly important in the workplace.
There will also be a focus on how to close the persistent ethnicity pay gap, which in some sectors has been shown to be almost 35%. Companies will be challenged on how they track and record equality and diversity performance within their business and the Conference will also look at the challenges faced by businesses in rural areas, who face a range of unique challenges in attracting and retaining talent.
Jane Gotts, Director, GenAnalytics, said: “We are delighted once again to be working with our colleagues at The Herald to deliver the Diversity Conference. We have made great strides over the last few years despite the challenges of Covid but we need to ensure that we keep momentum going.
Sponsors of this year’s conference include Diageo and sportscotland with support from CMS. Forbes Dunlop, Chief Executive, sportscotland, said: “As the national agency for sport we recognise the importance of a sporting system which creates opportunities for participation in a safe and welcoming environment. We work with our partners across the sporting system to address inequalities and are fully committed to providing leadership and influencing change in these areas.”
Speakers at this year’s conference will include leading advocates for increased diversity and inclusion from some of the UK’s top-performing businesses.
Full details of the conference and tickets are available from www.newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/ the-diversity-conference/
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here