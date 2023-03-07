A six-year-old girl was also seriously injured in the crash, which also left a 39-year-old woman with minor injuries.

A grey Vauxhall Insignia, grey Peugeot 208 and black Vauxhall Astra were involved in the collision on the B9039 road at the junction with Dalcross industrial estate, near to Inverness Airport, at around 9am on Monday.

The three casualties were all taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, with the boy then transferred to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, where he is said to be in a critical condition.

The girl remains in Raigmore Hospital for treatment to serious injuries. The 39-year-old woman has since been released.

Police Scotland said two men, aged 53 and 22, were checked at the scene by paramedics.

Sergeant David Miller said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the B9039/A96 area, or who saw any of the vehicles prior to the crash, to please come forward.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone in the area who may have dashcam footage as we carry out inquiries into this incident.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 0658 of March 6.”