The health secretary said today he regarded Mr Murrell as "an election winner" for "many many years".

But he added: "One of the first things I will do if I was elected leader of the SNP is speak to Peter and see what his plans are for the future."

Mr Yousaf also revealed that if he won the contest and became First Minister Constitution Secretary Angus Roberston - the latest member of the Cabinet to back his leadership bid - would have a role in government.

"Angus is hugely talented. If I am First Minister of Scotland you can bet your bottom dollar that he will have a role to play in Scotland's government," he told reporters during a campaign event at Glasgow University.

"He would be most people's top pick. I would be surprised, whoever the next First Minister is, that they didn't take Angus in their Cabinet."

However, he went on to say there was still several weeks of the internal election to go and would not comment on whether Mr Roberston would be his choice of Deputy First Minister, following John Swinney's announcement that he is to step down from the post when Ms Sturgeon's successor as SNP leader and First Minister is elected.

Mr Murrell has faced calls to stand down from the role since Ms Sturgeon became SNP leader in 2014 with critics saying too much influence influence was being exerted by the couple on the party.

He also faced questions earlier this year when it emerged he had made a personal loan of £107,000 to the SNP.

Last month the party appointed an independent firm to oversee its leadership election following criticism that Mr Murrell was playing too central a role in the contest amid concerns Ms Sturgeon's favoured Mr Yousaf to succeed her over his rivals.

SNP veteran Alex Neil, a former health secretary, said then that there was “a low level of confidence” in the party headquarters.

He added: “It is not really acceptable that the SNP chief executive should be playing such a central role. I am not accusing anyone of anything but it is clear the party hierarchy have a preferred candidate.”

Mr Yousaf, the health secretary, has emerged as the candidate with the party establishment’s blessing, while his main rival, Kate Forbes, the finance secretary, has positioned herself as the candidate for change.

Ash Regan, the former community safety minister and third contender, is seen as a outlier in the contest.

Ms Regan has previously said having a party leader who is married to the chief executive was inappropriate.

SNP officials insisted Murrell has no role or oversight of the leadership ballot. The result of the election would be the only voting information provided and would be communicated directly to the SNP’s national secretary at the close of the poll, the party said.

Ms Forbes has previously refused to be drawn on whether Murrell should remain chief executive. She said last month: “I think we need fresh faces in the SNP, which is why I’m campaigning for election but ultimately that’s a question for Peter Murrell.”

Mr Yousaf has previously said during the contest that internal party reform was needed but did not believe the chief executive should stand aside.