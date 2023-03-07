The first thing you notice is the size. - 1400 sq. ft over three levels provides more space than most detached villas.

The second thing you notice is the quality - every detail carefully crafted by artisans who take pride in their work.

The third thing you notice is the location - Cambusbarron village just 1.6 miles from Stirling City centre, a community steeped in history offering country living with a city vibe nearby.

While the outside might look deceiving, you would be forgiven for thinking that this townhouse is just like any other.

Behind that front door are three levels of designer living, designed to perfection and taking into consideration the needs of modern family living.

In addition to the bright generously proportioned lounge on the first floor, there’s a sleek open plan designer kitchen with a breakfast bar and integrated appliances on the ground floor along with a dining and family area, plus a toilet and utility room.

The main bedroom on the first floor comes with a double built-in wardrobe, en-suite with shower and frameless glass Juliette balcony providing an unrestricted view.

There are a further two bedrooms on the second floor another with an en-suite and both bedrooms with built-in wardrobes.

There is a large family bathroom on the second floor making a total of four bathrooms throughout, no queuing in this home.

Each home has a private rear garden which is fully fenced, leading out to the stylish courtyard.

Not only will you benefit from the immense spacious interior, but more importantly in the current climate you will save money on your energy bills.

Every Allanwater home has an energy efficiency rating of B and are constructed with airtight layers that protect the thermal performance of insulation, reducing carbon emissions and reducing energy usage.

The roof solar panels will also generate electricity and reduce your household energy bills.

As well as being built to high standards of durability and quality, your new home will have lower maintenance costs, better insulation, air tightness and airtight windows to keep out any draughts.

To realise the value for money, the spacious interiors, the inclusive extras and the energy saving – we strongly recommend you see for yourself.