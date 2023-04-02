Massimo Tagino is the author of the Saga del Cacciatore (Hunter's Saga) fantasy series which is set in ancient Scotland and draws upon Celtic myths and legends.

The first two books in the series Alba and Sotto il Cielo di Skye (Under the Sky of Skye) have already been published in Italy, with the author admitting his dream is for his work to be translated into English.

The series, which is planned to be a trilogy, tells the story of Aris, a young elf bear hunter who accidentally crosses paths with An Mauler, a legendary bloodthirsty demon. In the clash between the two, Aris is gravely wounded but survives, and he becomes convinced that he is the chosen one who will free Scotland from the forces of darkness.

Mr Tagino tells The Herald: "I lived in Edinburgh for about seven months and worked as a potato peeler.

Massimo Tagino with his book (Image: Massimo Tagino)

"During that time, an unbreakable bond developed and I think about Scotland every day: your country, the smell of wet peat in the parks, the peaty taste of whisky, and the melancholic melodies of the bagpipes.

"You managed to transmit something inexplicable to me, as if all the magic of one of the most beautiful countries in the world had entered my heart. I hope with all my heart that I have managed to convey my love for you through the pages of my books.

Read More: Constant Follower: Norman MacCaig and trauma on new album

"I lived in your beautiful country for some time and was welcomed as if it were my home. Unfortunately, I had to return to Italy due to personal reasons. When I began writing La Saga del Cacciatore, I wanted to share with Italian readers the magic of Scotland - your myths, legends, and stunning landscapes.

"The title of my first book perfectly embodies my passion, as 'Alba' has a double meaning. Not only does it refer to 'sunrise' (in Italian), but it's also the Gaelic term for Scotland itself.

"In fact, Scotland is the true protagonist of the first book. I hope to bring a taste of Scotland to Italian readers and, who knows, perhaps even to the rest of the world.

Read More: Lewis Capaldi and the best boxsets to watch this week

"I have an unwavering love for Scotland and its people."

Mr Tagino's book has been well received by Italian audiences, with plans in place to make a graphic adaptation of the story.

In addition the publishers plan to release a version in Gaelic, with the language used in passages from the series.

The first book in Massimo's series (Image: Massimo Tagino)

He says: "The series has received a good response from readers in Italy, and we have decided to develop a comic book series that tells the stories from the books.

"We are working on adapting the books into comic format, and we intend to release a version in Scottish Gaelic. Scottish Gaelic is a beautiful language, but it is at risk of extinction, and I would like to offer my modest contribution to help preserve it."