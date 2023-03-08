From family properties, urban apartments, regeneration projects and renovation schemes, the 17 categories in this year’s awards will cover every possible kind of new build development.

There are awards for Best Luxury Home, Best Show Home, Green Housing, and Commercial Project, as well as for the most outstanding Individual New Build or Small Development to have been completed in the last 12 months.

But the awards aren’t just about bricks and mortar, they also recognise the people who make good development happen, including interior designers, social landlords and property agents and amongst those being recognised this year will be Property Team of the Year and Estate Agency of the Year sponsored by Landmark Scotland.

The Herald Property Awards are renowned for their robust and transparent judging process, which involves site visits by a team from the distinguished panel of judges to every single property entered into the competition.

This year that team has a new Chair. Tom Barclay, a chartered quantity surveyor with extensive experience in project management, change management and organisational development takes over the role after 10 years as part of the judging panel.

Tom says: It is a privilege to take on this role and this year we have clear ambitions for the panel.

“The Scottish property industry, like many other parts of the economy, has gone through such a challenging period, perhaps like no other in living memory. But we are emerging from that period having shown incredible resilience, innovation and creativity, ensuring that whatever lies ahead, the industry has a huge display of talent and ambition to do even more.

“My call to the whole Scottish property industry is to get engaged in this year's Herald Property Awards programme so that we can showcase the very best of what we know we can achieve together.”

The Herald Property Awards for Scotland have always been able to draw upon industry support and this year is no different, with many long-term backers returning once again.

Amongst these is Daw Signs, sponsors of the ‘Best Show Home’ category, and Gary Daw, MD, said:"Daw Signs are proud to support the Herald Property Awards again this year, the event provides an important platform to showcase the hard work and immense talent within the industry. Each year we witness outstanding work and anticipate this one will be even better!"

Mike Smith, Head of SafeDeposits Scotland, said: “At SafeDeposits Scotland we are delighted to be supporting this key event in the Scottish property calendar. We are particularly pleased to sponsor the ‘Residential Lettings Team’ category.

“I know that in this category The Herald Property Awards for Scotland judges look for teams to provide a high quality service to landlords and tenants, something that we believe is essential to maintain and enhance trust, mutual respect and best practice in the private rented sector.

“As we deal with hard working and dedicated letting agents across Scotland on a daily basis, it is fantastic to see teams celebrated and recognised through these awards.

And Dionne Pearson MIRPM, Associate Director,New Business, Ross & Liddell, said: “Ross & Liddell are delighted to be in continued support of the Herald Property Awards. The Herald Property Awards play an important role in showcasing the achievements of Scotland’s talent within the property sector. Ross & Liddell are honoured to be sponsoring the ‘Best Luxury Home’ category, as well as being a part of the judging panel. After reflecting on the standard of entries in previous years, we look forward to seeing the fantastic entries that come to the Herald Property Awards in 2023.”

Other sponsors include: NHBC and Vision Spaces, with support too from Redwood Marketing.

Landmark Scotland are also sponsoring this year’s ‘Estate Agency of the Year’ Award and Business Development Director, Lorna Kerr said: “Landmark Scotland are delighted to once again be sponsor of the Herald Property Awards. We have found the event invaluable in supporting the industry and showcasing the Landmark Scotland brand. This is a turbulent time for all in the property sector, and we feel that it is by coming together for events such as this one that we can see the fantastic innovation and progress being made by so many in the property market.”

Frank McCafferty, Wheatley Group Director of Repairs and Assets, said: “Lowther, part of Wheatley Group, is delighted to support these awards which showcase achievement and innovation in home building and regeneration in Scotland.

“At Wheatley Group, all our partner organisations are working together to increase the supply of affordable housing in our communities. We’re committed to driving up the quality and the range of the homes we deliver and meeting the needs and expectations of our customers.

“We are proud to be part of the Herald Property Awards again this year. The awards recognise the commitment shared by others in the sector as we work to create a greener future and celebrate the progress being made to help Scotland meet its environmental targets.”

Entries close on Wednesday, 7 June, with a chance to save on Early Bird fees for those who complete their applications before Friday, 31 March.

The event itself will take place on Thursday, 28 September in the Doubletree by Hilton hotel in Glasgow and it will be an opportunity for industry networking as well as a celebration of the Scottish property industry’s achievements.

Full details and application forms are available from https://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/heraldpropertyawards/