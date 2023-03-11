James Naughtie

(Head of Zeus, £20)

Since stepping back from frontline broadcasting, James Naughtie has been busy writing the adventures of Will Flemyng, a former spy and Foreign Office minister who in this third instalment has reached the dizzy heights of British ambassador to the US. One of three brothers who grew up on an idyllic Scottish estate, with all the “inbuilt confidence” that entails, he’s a Cold War veteran immersed in old-school spycraft, and his prestigious new posting doesn’t mean that he’s left all that behind him. Flemyng is a brilliant and perceptive strategist with sharp instincts and assured judgement, along with the infuriating habit of doling out to his small team, Patrick Keane and Lucy Padstowe, only the information they need at any given moment.

The mood is sober, downbeat and anxious, and not just because the book begins with the funeral of Flemyng’s brother, Abel, who has been gunned down in Chicago. It’s 1985 and, although there are hopeful signs that it’s the beginning of the end for both, the Cold War and the Troubles in Northern Ireland weigh heavily on the ambassador’s mind. Rumours have reached him that Britain’s greatest asset in Moscow may be about to have his cover blown by a US administration curious to know exactly who the British are getting all this great information from.

It’s at Abel’s funeral that Flemyng glimpses a face he hasn’t seen for many years. In the ranks of the Provisional IRA, there are some who secretly see no future in the armed struggle, and in his undercover days Flemyng had built up a trusting relationship with such a man. His unexpected appearance gives Flemyng hope that he can re-establish their connection and find out how his brother really died, a task that will test his cloak-and-dagger skills to their limit.

Although it’s suspenseful, with occasional eruptions of violence, this is a thriller in which the thrills are largely relegated to the back seat. Naughtie has drawn on his experience as a political journalist to conjure up a believable depiction of an embassy still haunted by the spectre of Kim Philby, where Fleming must cautiously and methodically navigate his way through a web of protocols and ministerial politics, while drawing on his secret agent skills to pursue the truth about his brother’s death and somehow keep everyone around him alive.

What really interests Naughtie, though, is exploring the extraordinary relationships between people whose lives are rooted in secrecy. There’s Flemyng and his beloved brothers, who long ago reached an unspoken agreement on the boundaries between their professional and personal lives. And Maria, a comrade from his days in the field, with whom he’s made a deep and lasting connection. But the book’s focus is the relationship between Flemyng and his IRA contact Liam, two men fighting on opposite sides who, through meetings conducted in absolute secrecy with the threat of violent death hanging over them, have forged an intense bond of trust and understanding. Liam is a nuanced, brilliantly realised character, and there’s an intimacy and tenderness between him and Flemyng that you don’t see in any interactions between, say, young lovers Patrick and Lucy. Flemyng’s wife, Rebecca, doesn’t even get a walk-on part.

It’s an intelligent, thoughtful and, in its own way, very emotional book, set at a time when the Irish Peace Process and the fall of the USSR are just visible on the horizon, and men like Liam and his Russian counterpart might help usher in a new age but could end up paying the ultimate price for it.

ALASTAIR MABBOTT