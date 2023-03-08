However, in 1855, an elaborately carved sandstone sarcophagus was found during digging in Govan Old churchyard. It is now kept inside the former church, as part of the Govan Stones museum collection.

It’s thought it may have been used to contain the body or relics of St Constantine, a Pictish king supposedly killed by Vikings in the 800s.

Although records are difficult to come by, St Constantine of Strathclyde and Govan was said to have been a saint recognised by the Greek Orthodox Church. Whilst there are no robust historical records of his existence, the available legend narrates that he abdicated the throne of Strathclyde in 612 AD to become a monk, and later a priest.

Stephen T. Driscoll, Professor of Historical Archaeology at the University of Glasgow. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

And as this Saturday marks the feast day of Govan’s patron saint the occasion will be marked with an archaeological dig of the church yard with members of the public invited to join.

Now under the careful custodianship of Govan Heritage Trust, the former church and grounds will open their doors again next month for tours of the grounds and the medieval stones.

The artefacts discovered over the decades comprise one of the most impressive collections of early medieval sculpture found anywhere in Europe. The Viking-age treasures had lain in Govan Old churchyard for more than 1000 years.

Archaeological experts hope there could yet be more to find. It's why this weekend's dig is being held and is timed to coincide with the feast day of St Constantine on March 11. Last Autumn a search resulted in a find of 17th and 18th century headstones.

Stephen Driscoll, professor of historical archaeology at the University of Glasgow, said: “It is not the end in any sense this is the start of a detailed mapping of the church yard probing and lifting turf.

"Many of the headstones have grassed over and it is a graveyard which hasn’t been active for more than a century. We are keen to involve the whole community and we are looking for a way for the community to reconnect with a church which doesn’t function as a place of worship now.

"There won’t be many people in Govan who will have family members buried in the church yard but we want to construct a relationship by letting people get close and explore it to help them feel a sense of ownership of the historical resource in grounds just down the road from them."

Professor Stephen T. Driscoll will lead an excavation at Govan Old church yard. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

The church yard has been mapped out in five metre square sections and there are 200 of them to get round which could take up to a year.

Professor Driscoll added: “We are looking to build a mixed team and we have several volunteers from the local area. While people have been able to have tours in the former church, this is a chance for people to get outside and join us as well.

"It might take us a year to complete. We will be excavating to one foot down as any further than that and we would require scheduled monument consent.

"I am still hopeful we will discover pieces of medieval interest but also that from later centuries. You never quite know what you will find when you start something like this, but I am hopeful."

It is 30 years since, the churchyard and its stones were designated as a Scheduled Monument by Historic Environment Scotland, giving them legal protection.

However, when Govan churches amalgamated with the closure of Govan Old in 2007, there were fears over where the stones would end up.

Govan Old Church where five 'hogback' stones that date from the 10th and 11th centuries are housed. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

The community, led by social enterprise Govan Workspace, rallied round and came up with a rescue plan which came to fruition in 2016 when a new charitable trust took ownership.

Govan Heritage Trust is already implementing the first phase of a five-year business plan to secure a viable future for the building.

Frazer Capie, project development officer for the trust, said: "Medieval fragments were discovered in the church yard prior to Covid and recorded for conservation. It's thought they may have been buried under rubble when an an old Harland and Wolff playtime shed was demolished in the 1970s, however now we are able to carry out a detailed probe and survey.

"It comes at a time when we really want to take the Govan Stones forward and become part of a tourism link with the new Govan to Partick bridge under construction which we believe will open up opportunities. Locally and academically the story of the stones is known, but we want them to be recognised in a wider capacity.

"We have this ancient heritage right on our doorstep and the trust is working towards developing the building and the churchyard. We are looking forward to welcoming people when our doors open to the public from April."