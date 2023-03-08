The Met Office’s early morning radar showed an area of rain moving in which was starting to turn increasingly to sleet and snow as it pushed north and east.

The conditions, which have been attributed to an Arctic blast, are expected to bring more snow and ice throughout the UK today, the Met Office said.

The forecasting body’s chief meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said the weather could cut off rural communities in the north and impact travel over the next few days across southern England and south Wales.

A number of national severe warnings for snow and ice were issued, with the Met Office saying further warnings, or updates to the current warnings, are “very likely”.

Mr Lehnert said: “Snow, ice and low temperatures are the main themes of this week’s forecast, with the UK under an Arctic maritime air mass.

“Snow could lead to some travel disruption, with a chance some rural communities in the north could be cut off.

“The focus for the snow moves to southern England and South Wales tomorrow and some may wake up to a few centimetres of snow, with the south coast and far south-west likely to see a mix of rain and sleet. Further snow and hail showers are also expected along northern coasts, especially in northern Scotland.”

The Met Office also warned that ice will be an additional hazard through the week as regions experience sub-zero temperatures.

In some sheltered Scottish glens, temperatures had been expected to drop as low as minus 15C overnight on Tuesday.

The UK Health and Security Agency has issued a Level 3 Cold Weather Alert for the whole of England.

Moffat Mountain Rescue warned that conditions can change “very rapidly” in mountain areas as the UK battles with snow, ice and gusty winds.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Helen Caughey detailed weather changes over the second half of the week.

She said: “Through Thursday and Friday the snow risk spreads, to central and northern areas of the UK.”

Ms Caughey added: “Parts of Northern Ireland, Wales and northern England are expected to see the worst of the conditions develop from early on Thursday, with parts of Scotland and northern England then seeing snow arrive through Thursday afternoon.

“Snow across the northern half of the UK will persist through much of Friday, while further south, any snow will turn back to rain through Thursday afternoon and evening.

“Strong winds are also expected to develop through Thursday and Friday which may create drifting snow and blizzard conditions in places.”