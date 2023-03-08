Police were called to the scene in Leslie after the alarm was raised on Tuesday morning.

On arrival, officers discovered the man's body in the river.

Police said that the next of kin have been informed and that enquiries remain ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Around 5.20am on Tuesday, 7 March, 2023 the body of a man was discovered in the River Leven, Leslie.

"Next of kin have been informed and enquiries are ongoing.”