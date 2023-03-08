BMA Scotland warned the country was at risk of a “mass exodus” of junior doctors unless working in the NHS can be made more attractive and rewarding.

It comes as it prepares to ballot junior doctors on industrial action over pay. The ballot will open on March 29.

Junior doctors in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland are already set to strike for three days from March 13.

In line with the recommendations of the Doctors and Dentists Pay Review Body, the Scottish Government awarded medics a 4.5 per cent uplift in 2022/23 which will take the basic pay for a first-year junior doctor in Scotland to £27,653.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the pay increases being sought for junior doctors are "simply unaffordable" without cuts to other NHS services.

A recent snap survey of BMA Scotland junior doctor members revealed that 44 per cent of respondents have actively researched leaving the NHS in the last 12 months – with only 15% of those who responded saying they are sure they will stay in the UK and work in the NHS long-term.

The survey – which received 730 responses – also found:

• More than half (55.78%) have already worked extra paid overtime or taken on additional shifts to meet their financial needs in the past 12 months, while almost 80% expect to have to take on a second job in the coming year.

• One fifth (19.27%) have experienced difficulties paying their rent or mortgage at some point in the last 12 months.

• 95% are worried – with 51% saying they were “very worried” – about the impact of the rising cost of living on their personal situation.

Dr Chris Smith, chair of the BMA’s Scottish Junior Doctor committee, said: “These figures should be extremely worrying for all those who rely on our NHS and it is clear that junior doctors, which make up a large and crucial part of the workforce in Scotland have simply had enough.

"Years of below inflation pay ‘uplifts’ coupled with rising costs of living have left junior doctors feeling underappreciated, undervalued and demoralised.

“Our survey results show us that more than four in 10 doctors are actively researching leaving our NHS – which would leave massive gaps in an already stretched workforce and seriously threaten quality of care.

"The health service is already on its knees – it simply cannot afford to lose any more valuable members of staff, but this is where we are now: we risk a mass exodus of junior doctors in Scotland if the Scottish government does not take immediate action."

Dr Smith junior doctors in the NHS today are earning 23.5% less in real terms than their counterparts in 2008.

The BMA is calling for full pay restoration for junior medics, to bring salaries back into line with 2008 levels.

Dr Smith added: "It is disgraceful that there are some junior doctors in Scotland earning as little as £14 per hour and as a result some are struggling to pay their rent or mortgages and heat their homes."

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: “This has to end. We cannot have the very future of our NHS in peril due to the SNP’s historic mistreatment of Scotland’s junior doctors.

“It’s time for Humza Yousaf and his government to listen to the BMA and act to end this exodus of junior doctors.”

Dr Sandesh Gulhane, a GP and health spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives, said the survey's findings were "utterly damning".

He added: “My colleagues on the frontline are burnt out and beyond breaking point. They have been let down by Humza Yousaf who has been missing in action and his flimsy recovery plan has completely failed to remobilise critical frontline services.

“Dedicated junior doctors continue to support patients as best as possible but they are doing so without the necessary support from the SNP government.”

Mr Yousaf said he was "disappointed" that BMA Scotland is planning to ballot junior doctors on industrial action, saying it "would be in no one’s interests".

He added: "As I made clear when I met with the Chair of BMA Scotland’s Junior Doctors Committee, their demands for an above retail price index pay increase, plus an additional ask of 23.5% – meaning a pay raise of more than 35% - is simply unaffordable.

“I have written to the independent Doctors and Dentist Review Bodies and asked them to consider a separate and specific recommendation for junior doctor pay in 2023, and BMA Scotland have written to me to confirm they remain within the DDRB process.

“I have been very open about the real fiscal challenges we face, have explored all options for 2022/23 and there’s no additional money for pay without cutting funding to the NHS and other public services.”