Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialists in Lanarkshire have issued a major health warning amid a rise in the number of patients who have suffered irreparable damage to the nasal septum after continued snorting of cocaine.

Mr Natarajan Balaji, an ENT consultant at University Hospital Monklands in Airdrie and the current President of the British Society of Facial Plastic Surgery (BSFPS), said the number of patients with nose problems due to cocaine use has "increased enormously".

A spokeswoman for NHS Lanarkshire said the number of patients coming for treatment due to cocaine use has tripled in the past three years.

The health board is now undertaking an audit to track the number of referrals over time.

READ MORE: Cocaine use 'soaring' in Scotland while heroin abuse falls

Mr Balaji said: "Cocaine is cut with other ingredients including Levamisole, which is used in de-worming tablets for dogs and cats, and Phenacetin, an analgesic and fever-reducing drug used in veterinary medicine.

"Cocaine also has certain types of acids mixed with the ingredients. When snorted, cocaine causes the blood vessels to contract very strongly, and the nasal septum is very sensitive to reduced blood flow.

"After using cocaine a few times, the nasal structure can begin to die, causing perforations."

The hazard of repeated cocaine use has previously been highlighted in high-profile celebrity cases such as former Eastenders star Daniella Westbrook, who has spoken openly about how the Class A substance ravaged her nasal septum and caused it to collapse.

One patient - known only as Fraser - faced having his nose removed after a recreational cocaine habit spiralled out of control when his personal circumstances changed, and he began snorting cocaine regularly.

Gradually as his nose started to collapse, Fraser stopped going out and socially isolated himself.

When the Covid pandemic hit, he said the compulsory face mask rules were a blessing for his mental health as it meant he could leave the house without people noticing the damage to his nose.

READ MORE: ENT has some of the biggest backlogs as 7000 Scots still waiting two years for NHS ops

Eventually, after quitting the drug, Fraser sought help from his GP and was referred to his local ENT department.

However, he was told that his nose was so damaged it may have to be removed.

Resigned to having a prosthetic nose, Fraser was then referred to Mr Balaji who - following multiple consultations - decided to undertake reconstructive surgery in an attempt to rebuild Fraser's nose.

The operation went ahead successfully at the end of 2022, although minor follow-up procedures may be be required in future.

Fraser said: “I cannot thank the ENT team at Monklands enough. Having been told I would lose my nose and to then be told they would be able to rebuild it was incredible.

"However, I am one of the lucky ones as I started taking cocaine for fun and it was a part of my life for a long time.

"I am not ashamed of that but I do want other people to think of the damage that snorting cocaine can do to not just their nose but their body.

“The nose is one of the most visible parts of the body and losing that would change your life forever.

"I am extremely lucky and have changed my life but my story could have been very different and I could be going to bed at night removing my prosthetic nose.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry candidly discusses drug use month after 'Spare'

Mr Nicholas Calder, a Lanarkshire ENT consultant who also specialises in nasal reconstructive surgery, emphasised that the consequences of cocaine use should not be underestimated.

He said: "The number of patients we are treating is increasing year on year and patients come to us from a cross section of the population."