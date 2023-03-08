4 stars

It may seem like an open goal to profile arguably the greatest sporting icon of all time, but you still need the right material and this outstanding documentary certainly has that.

Taking in the major events that helped shape Cassius Clay, it’s really the story of America in the early 1960s – of growing up in a segregated south, his introduction to the Nation of Islam and his rise to become a boxing superstar.

Based on the book by veteran Scottish broadcaster Stuart Cosgrove and bursting with meticulously researched detail, Cassius X is remarkably compelling, thanks to a perfect blend of astonishing contemporary footage and interviews with Clay, backed up by the testimony of the people who were there as they give newly-filmed accounts – sports commentators of the day, biographers, the daughter of Malcom X and more.

But not only are they insightful in what they say, it’s presented with a skilful eye for editing and pacing and accompanying music, so that it also takes on a truly cinematic beat.

I Like Movies

4 stars

Shades of The Fabelmans in this charming Canadian indie which charts the movie-making ambitions of socially inept, emotionally fragile student Lawrence (Isaiah Lehtinen). He’s thinking about college soon, and with big plans to move to New York for film school, gets a job in a video store to start saving money. Yes, video store – I Like Movies is set 20 years ago, but never leans on cheap nostalgia for yucks, instead using its setting for Lawrence to explore his direction in life.

Much like Spielberg has done, it’s not too much of a stretch to imagine writer-director Chandler Levack has drawn some inspiration from his own youth for his tale, and while it could have been a big ask for an audience to go along with someone as self-obsessed, often downright obnoxious as Lawrence, Levack keeps him sweet enough to be worth sticking with.

He surrounds him with nicely realised supporting players, not least his long-suffering mum, who are either as patient with him as they can be for as long as they can be, or ready to call him on his behaviour. Chief among his allies is store manager Alana (Romina D'Ugo), a character of rare depth and mettle, and the relationship she and Lawrence build lies at the heart of this wonderful piece of filmmaking.

Chevalier

4 stars

The little-known story of French-Caribbean composer Joseph Bologne (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), the 18th-century violin virtuoso, is told in bracing style in this handsomely appointed biopic. Born illegitimately to a wealthy slave-owning father, Joseph is abandoned in France as a boy, but thanks to his skills with bow and sword, rises to become a celebrated figure in Paris society, where he’s given the title of Chevalier de Saint-Georges thanks to the patronship of Marie Antoinette.

Though perhaps a little polished and sanitised for a film set in pre-revolutionary France, there are many elements to enjoy in a story that doesn’t shy away from the racism that frequently bubbles over, nor the many difficulties Chevalier faces in his life. He’s a compelling and winning central figure expertly brought to life by Harrison Jr, who pleasingly is depicted as far from perfect himself, given to bouts of egotism to sit alongside his brilliance.

As a drama about music, the film never quite manages to fully recapture the sizzle of a glorious introductory scene that’s essentially Chevalier having an onstage fiddle battle with Mozart. No Amadeus, then, but it doesn’t need to be.

Paul Greenwood is a freelance film critic. See glasgowfilm.org/whats-on/festivals