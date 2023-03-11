HAMEOWER
IN the Dictionaries of the Scots Language (DSL), hameower is defined as “homewards, towards home” and, “of speech, homely, everyday, simple, in the vernacular, Scots”.
In Poems (1721), Allan Ramsay wrote: “That is to say in hame o'er Phrases, To tell ye, Men of Mettle praises Ilk Verse of yours when they can light on't”.
And George MacDonald, in his novel of Scottish country life David Elginbrod (1863), described a character fearing someone “might be offended at what she called her ‘hame-ower fashion of speaking’”.
In the Scots Magazine of April 1945, a mother modestly informs us: “Och, juist a hameower wee sang I made for Angus. It pits him owre to sleep”.
DSL also widens the definition: “of habits or manners: plain, simple natural, unaffected…”. Ian Cameron in his biographical The Jimmy Shand Story (1998) uses the term to good effect: “For some of us, too, there is an added pride in being accepted to share in the hame-ower family life that surrounds Windyedge at Auchtermuchty”.
The term is still used. For example, from the Press and Journal of July 2020, describing a summer job: “a student on’s simmer holidays for a season at the eyn o the 1980s an taks in sae weel the hale feelin o anither wye o life fest fadin awa - the lanscape, the hard day’s darg [work], the characters, alang wi the gran use o the hameower Doric tongue in aa its droll humour jist bringin aathing tae life”. I hope it gave the student some fond memories.
Scots Word of the Week is written by Pauline Cairns Speitel. Visit DSL Online at https://dsl.ac.uk.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here