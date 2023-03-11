A unique and innovative STEM toy that provides children with a fun and engaging way to learn about physics.

Good points?

The pieces are made of durable plastic that are built to withstand the significant wear and tear of frequent use. The set includes a variety of elements, including ramps, pulleys, gears, and wheels, that can be combined in countless ways to create complex and exciting structures.

A sturdy building base provides an even anchor point for construction and a clear, comprehensive instruction manual gives step-by-step guidance on how to build various devices.

The parts are easy to snap together which makes it simple for children to experiment with different configurations to see how they affect the motion of objects. This gives the set significant educational value by teaching some fundamental components of physics such as gravity, momentum, and friction.

They also develop problem-solving and critical thinking skills as they work to figure out how to make their creations function properly.

Bad points?

The pieces are packaged in little plastic bags which, once pierced, do little to contain the parts. I would have preferred to have seen proper containers with compartments to prevent loss of the smaller components.

Best for ...

Those wanting to provide their children with a hands-on and fun way to learn about science. The number of contraptions to build are only limited to those that your child can conjure in their imagination, so boredom shouldn’t be a problem.

Avoid if ...

The intended user is under the age of five as the theory and examples in the accompanying book could be intimidating for younger children.

Score: 9/10.

Engino Newton's Law Construction Set, £35.65 (shop.engino.com)