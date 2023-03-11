What is it?
A unique and innovative STEM toy that provides children with a fun and engaging way to learn about physics.
Good points?
The pieces are made of durable plastic that are built to withstand the significant wear and tear of frequent use. The set includes a variety of elements, including ramps, pulleys, gears, and wheels, that can be combined in countless ways to create complex and exciting structures.
A sturdy building base provides an even anchor point for construction and a clear, comprehensive instruction manual gives step-by-step guidance on how to build various devices.
The parts are easy to snap together which makes it simple for children to experiment with different configurations to see how they affect the motion of objects. This gives the set significant educational value by teaching some fundamental components of physics such as gravity, momentum, and friction.
They also develop problem-solving and critical thinking skills as they work to figure out how to make their creations function properly.
Bad points?
The pieces are packaged in little plastic bags which, once pierced, do little to contain the parts. I would have preferred to have seen proper containers with compartments to prevent loss of the smaller components.
Best for ...
Those wanting to provide their children with a hands-on and fun way to learn about science. The number of contraptions to build are only limited to those that your child can conjure in their imagination, so boredom shouldn’t be a problem.
Avoid if ...
The intended user is under the age of five as the theory and examples in the accompanying book could be intimidating for younger children.
Score: 9/10.
Engino Newton's Law Construction Set, £35.65 (shop.engino.com)
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here