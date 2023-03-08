A lorry that caught fire on one of Scotland's busiest roads is to see further road closures on Wednesday night.
Emergency services were called to the A9 near Carrbridge after a vehicle burst into flames late on Tuesday evening.
Motorists in the Highlands were diverted from the road, as firefighters spent two hours tackling the blaze.
Nobody was injured in the incident but it is understood the burnt-out vehicle remains on the layby.
READ MORE: Ex cocaine user has nose rebuilt on NHS - as medics warn of 'enormous' rise in cases
Police Scotland confirmed the road is likely to close for several hours from 8pm as the lorry is recovered. Carriageway repairs will also be carried out during this closure.
Traffic will be diverted through Aviemore town centre.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 10.40pm on Tuesday, March 7, to a report of a lorry on fire on the A9 near Carrbridge.
“Officers attended to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with traffic management and the road was closed with a local diversion put in place.
“The fire was put out and no one was injured.
“The road has since re-opened with temporary traffic lights. It is likely to be closed again around 8pm tonight (Wednesday, March 8) for several hours while the lorry is recovered and carriageway repairs carried out.
“Traffic will be diverted through Aviemore town centre.”
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We received a call to attend a vehicle fire on the A9 at Carrbridge, near Aviemore, at 9.30pm on Tuesday March 7. We were in attendance with three appliances and left the scene at 12.12am."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here