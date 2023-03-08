Emergency services were called to the A9 near Carrbridge after a vehicle burst into flames late on Tuesday evening.

Motorists in the Highlands were diverted from the road, as firefighters spent two hours tackling the blaze.

Nobody was injured in the incident but it is understood the burnt-out vehicle remains on the layby.

Police Scotland confirmed the road is likely to close for several hours from 8pm as the lorry is recovered. Carriageway repairs will also be carried out during this closure.

Traffic will be diverted through Aviemore town centre.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 10.40pm on Tuesday, March 7, to a report of a lorry on fire on the A9 near Carrbridge.

“Officers attended to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with traffic management and the road was closed with a local diversion put in place.

“The fire was put out and no one was injured.

“The road has since re-opened with temporary traffic lights. It is likely to be closed again around 8pm tonight (Wednesday, March 8) for several hours while the lorry is recovered and carriageway repairs carried out.

“Traffic will be diverted through Aviemore town centre.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We received a call to attend a vehicle fire on the A9 at Carrbridge, near Aviemore, at 9.30pm on Tuesday March 7. We were in attendance with three appliances and left the scene at 12.12am."