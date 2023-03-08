A five-year old boy has died following a three-car crash near Inverness Airport, police have confirmed.
The crash happened around 9am on Monday on the B9039 at the junction with the Dalcross Industrial Estate.
The collision involved a grey Vauxhall Insignia, a grey Peugeot 208 and a black Vauxhall Astra.
Three people, a five-year-old boy, six year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.
The boy was transferred to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, where he died on Tuesday.
The woman was released from hospital following treatment for minor injuries. The girl has also been discharged from hospital.
Road policing officer, Sergeant David Miller, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the boy who has died at what is a very difficult time for them and they have asked for privacy.
“We continue to appeal for information to assist our enquiries into the circumstances of the crash and ask anyone who had not already spoken to officers to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0658 of Monday, 6 March, 2023.
