Novel holidays
BOOKSHOP badinage, continued. We hear of a second-hand book store in Skirving Street, Shawlands, that has been closed these past few days. Plastered on the window is a sign explaining the absence of the booksellers.
It reads: “Noelle will be in charge of VIP parking at the Muscle Cars at the Strip event in Las Vegas. She will then be performing in Fireman Sam Saves the Circus at the Zero Gravity Beach Club in Abu Dhabi. Barry will be at a speed-dating event at the Holiday Inn Express, Newcastle. The bookshop will therefore be closed from…’
Then dates of closure are provided.
The store in question is called Young’s Interesting Books. Though surely the volumes on the shelves can’t be half as interesting as the folk selling them?
Footy foes forged
WE recently claimed it would be a wonderful idea to merge Celtic and Rangers, which would surely be popular with both sets of fans, as they already adore one another.
On a similar topic, David Graham from Carnwath recalls that when Wallace Mercer proposed merging Auld Reekie rivals, Hibs and Hearts, it was suggested that the amalgamated team should be called The Sacred Heart of Midlothian.
The name game
WE’RE discussing group nouns that perfectly encapsulate their subject matter. Eric MacDonald says: “In bygone days, a group of past Captains at my golf club was called a ‘scunner’.”
Read more from the Diary: Now here's a daft idea for a book
Scone gone
THE Irish versifier WB Yeats wrote: “Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold; mere anarchy is loosed upon the world.”
He was referencing the modern era, where all is chaos and calamity.
Yeats would have had his poetic diatribe confirmed if he’d ever visited his local supermarket.
Says reader Nicola Hutton: “They’re selling tattie scones in Sainsbury’s, but labelling them Potato Breads.”
With a shudder of contempt, she adds: “Is nothing sacred?”
Title contender
WE continue updating the James Bond novels, making them more relatable to those of a modern sensibility. Bob Jamieson believes that due to NHS staff shortages, a certain 007 yarn should have its name reversed, and be released with the title… No Doctor.
Going loco
OUR linguistically-limber readers are recalling their school days by translating well-known French and Latin phrases into English.
Today Jim Timmons enlightens us by revealing that "in loco parentis" means "my dad's an engine driver".
Daffy doc
THE other day reader Robin Irvine visited his GP because he had a sore leg. “He referred me to the vet,” says Robin. “Claimed it was a calf injury.”
Read more from the Diary: Well, how else would you mark World Obesity Day?
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here