The Rail Maritime and Transport union has revealed the details of a new pay offer from Network Rail which has seen strike action suspended.
Industrial action has been taking place on the rail network since June 2022, with members seeking better pay and rejecting planned changes to working practices.
Those would have included fewer guards on trains, fewer ticket offices and the threat of redundancies.
In November the RMT agreed a deal with ScotRail, with a backdated pay rise worth 7-9 per cent, no compulsory redundancies for six years and a series of payments to enhance the wage packet on a yearly basis.
However, the union remains in dispute with Network Rail and strikes continue to affect services north of the border.
Strike days have frequently seen no services outside of the central belt, with only a limited number of services between Glasgow and Edinburgh.
It was announced on Tuesday that the RMT has suspended strike action as members consider a new offer from Network Rail, and the union has now revealed the details of that proposal.
The offer does not mandate accepting the controversial working practices proposals, and would see a backdated pay rise of 14.4% for the lowest paid grades to 9.2% for the highest paid which would be paid as a lump sum.
It also has a total uplift on basic earnings between 15.2% for the lowest paid grades to 10.3% for the highest paid grades.
According to the RMT, 55% of its members would benefit from the higher uplift as they earn less than £35,000 per year, while the offer also includes a 75% discount on leisure travel.
It will be put to a ballot from March 9, with members having until midday on March 20 to respond. The union is not advising members on how to vote.
RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “Network Rail have made a new and improved offer and now our members will decide whether to accept it.
“We will continue our campaign for a negotiated settlement on all aspects of the railway dispute.”
