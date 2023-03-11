The Black Grape, Edinburgh
Small plates, fine wine, and seductive cocktails have made their way to Edinburgh’s Royal Mile. This beautifully designed wine bar and restaurant has recently opened with an inventive menu that tasted every bit as good as it sounded, whether you’re after a quick glass of wine or a feast. The seasonal menu features a selection of small plates that highlight the best of Scotland’s fare. Edinburgh has a plethora of fantastic restaurants and The Black Grape is right up there with the best of them.
IG: @blackgrapewinebar
Whisky Mist Bar & Kitchen, Hilton Glasgow
The bar and kitchen is ideal for a quick bite or intimate dinner. With roaring fireplaces and leather booths, this old town whisky bar is the perfect spot to cosy up with a wee dram, a whisky cocktail and is open for residents and non-residents from lunch to dinner.
IG: @whiskymistglasgow
Bibimbap, Edinburgh
Korean restaurant brand Bibimbap has announced an Edinburgh location. The “grab and go” style diner opens this spring on Hanover Street offering hearty street food inspired by the culture of Seoul, lovingly prepared to order right in front of you for a big hit of taste and flavour. Sit-in and takeaway/delivery will both be available.
IG: @bibimbapedin
Stravaigin, Glasgow
Stravaigin is back. Following nearly a month of extensive refurbishment, the Glasgow west end institution reopened its doors this week. The Cellar, a basement wine bar, and an inventive new food and drink menu are among the new additions.
IG: @stravaigin_g12
