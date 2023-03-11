Brodie

Forres

Moray IV36 2TE

Why We Should Visit

The rose-coloured walls of the castle have been home for more than 400 years to the Brodie clan, whose tenure on the estate dates back to the 12th century. This is one of Scotland’s most picturesque castles and it is surrounded by exceptional gardens that also have their place in history.

The castle benefits from the mild microclimate created by the nearby Moray Firth and it sits close to some of the most exceptional beaches in the north east, with long stretches of sand and a resident pod of dolphins.

The castle itself is filled with important collections of furniture and artworks as well as many artefacts that reflect Brodie’s long history.

Story of the Garden

Like many great estates, the grounds at Brodie have changed over time, with the addition of walled gardens, tree planting and herbaceous borders, but it’s the role that the castle has played in the development of the modern daffodil that has put it on the horticultural map.

In the late 19th century, Major Ian Brodie, 24th Brodie of Brodie, developed a passion for daffodils and began an extensive breeding programme that eventually resulted in 400 new varieties.

The National Trust for Scotland has so far found 130 varieties of Brodie daffodils and has returned them to the castle.

Highlights

From March onwards, the daffodils begin to open, not just in the walled garden where the Brodie collection is maintained, but all over the estate.

Gardeners can compare heritage daffodils with modern varieties and discover more about the development of this favourite spring flower.

Don’t Miss

The woodlands are carpeted in wildflowers and are also home to many different kinds of wildlife. The plants that grow in the shrubbery produce bright spring flowers and walks lead through the estate to the huge Brodie duck pond, with its population of wildfowl.

Anything Else to Look Out For?

The Playful Garden is an ingenious area for children, with a giant white rabbit, oversized daffodils, wire unicorns and many other weird and wonderful features.

It is designed to stimulate and provoke young imaginations while being lots of fun.

Best Time to Visit

Spring is the highlight of the year at Brodie and after the daffodils come the rhododendrons, which fill the estate with colour.

Recommendations in the Area

The Findhorn Foundation has been a leading exponent of living in tune with nature for more than 50 years and today it is a centre for wellbeing and activities connected with healing the planet.

Courses held at the Foundation include permaculture and meditation and visitors are welcome to explore the village and its surroundings.



Directions

Brodie Castle is off the A96, four miles west of Forres.

Details

Until 31 March the gardens are open on Saturday and Sunday from 10am until 4pm, after which they are open daily.

Entrance to the grounds is free, tickets to the castle and the Playful Garden are: £15/£13/£10.

T: 01309 641371

information@nts.org.uk

nts.org.uk

Glenarn occupies a sheltered spot in a steep-sided glen overlooking the Gare Loch. It was first planted in the 1920s and has since been developed into one of the best rhododendron collections in the country.

Amongst the species that grow here are many that flower early, adding splashes of pinks and red amongst the yellow of daffodils and other spring bulbs.

There is also a collection of Asiatic magnolias, which have fragrant, tulip-shaped flowers in shades of white and pink.

As the season progresses, primulas and meconopsis come into flower and in the greenhouse early seedlings are appearing that later in the year will grow in the vegetable garden.

Part of the garden was once a quarry and this has now been transformed into a large rock garden which is filled with tree peonies, lilies and camassias.

Glenarn

Glenarn Road

Rhu

Helensburgh G84 8LL