Water of Leith, Water of Life Exhibition
11 March- 22 April. Entry free. Graystone Gallery, 24 Portland Place, Leith EH6 6LA.
Graystone Gallery is Edinburgh’s newest fine art destination and Water of Leith, Water of Life is its first exhibition showing that Scotland is defined as much by water as by land. Some 15 contemporary artists share the stories of the docks, the coastline, inland waterways and urban maritime architecture through their work.
graystonegallery.com
Our City
11-31 March. Entry free. Gleneagles Townhouse, 39 St Andrews Square, Edinburgh, EH2 2AD.
Coinciding with the start of Women’s Month, Gleneagles Townhouse’s Lobby 37 is hosting this exhibition from West African female artists collective, Aya Editions. The show focuses on the female gaze and celebrating the stories of women within the African diaspora throughout the world. The exhibition captures the movements and moments of urban life across West African and Scottish cities.
gleneagles.com/townhouse
Ronald Forbes: The Everyman Variations
11 March-16 April. Entry free. Royal Scottish Academy, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.
The art of Ronaldo Forbes forms a narrative around the way we see and understand the world. On the recent publication of the book, A Blind Man’s Dreams: The Paintings and Films of Ronald Forbes by Tom Normand, the artist became aware of some gaps in his overall oeuvre. This exhibition is an attempt to fill one of the missing links in the survey of Forbes’s work in Normand’s book.
royalscottishacademy.org/exhibitions
STITCHED
11 March-1 April. Entry free. Project Ability, Trongate 103, Glasgow, G1 5HD.
Project Ability is hosting its first ever textile exhibition, left, which features works from a mix of artists. Some of the art on display ranges from exquisitely created 3D textile works, to more traditional embroidery which hangs on the walls. Visitors can discover several different techniques and styles for working with embroidery, thread and needle.
project-ability.co.uk/exhibitions
RSA New Contemporaries
18 March-16 April. Entry from £8. Royal Scottish Academy, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.
Now in its 14th year, this exhibition offers a unique opportunity to see some of the most promising talent in Scotland in one single, large-scale show. Showcasing the work of 57 graduates selected from the 2021 degree presentations, this exhibition is a brilliant overview of the current outlook of emerging Scottish art and architecture.
royalscottishacademy.org/exhibitions
The Accused Share
17 March-27 May. Entry free. Talbot Rice Gallery, University of Edinburgh, EH8 9YL.
At a time of spiralling debts and the cost-of-living crisis, this exhibition explores the history of debt and attempts to resist it. The works of nine artists including Marwa Arsanios, Sammy Baloji, Moyra Davey are on show.
trg.ed.ac.uk/exhibition/accursed-share
Wildlife Art Exhibition – Lisa Hooper
11 March-16 April. Entry free. Scottish Ornithologists Club, Waterston House, Aberlady, EH32 0PY.
Lisa Hooper is an established wildlife artist working primarily as a printmaker. She often creates large, colourful and bold woodcuts as well as etchings. Her works on display in this exhibition are accompanied by glass sculptures from Graham Muir.
the-soc.org.uk
Withnail and I Photography Show
16 March-15 April. Entry free. Gallery-Close, 4B Howe Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6TD.
Murray Close has enjoyed a stellar career as a film stills photographer, capturing crucial stills from the world of cinema in some of the biggest box office smashes. Close has worked on films such as Mission Impossible, Jurassic Park, The Hunger Games as well as countless others. This exhibition is a rare chance to see the work from Withnail and I in person.
gallery-close.com
Art with a Common Bond
11-12 March. Entry free. Cass Art Glasgow, 63-67 Queen Street, Glasgow, G1 3EN.
Young people aged between 12 and 21 have explored their bereavement through peer support and created art that reflects this process. The goal of the exhibition has been to build confidence, self-esteem and resilience. Visitors are invited to discover the art inspired by their grief and showing their growing resilience.
princeandprincessofwaleshospice.org.uk/children-and-young-people/182-peer-mentoring
Bearsden Art Club – 70th Anniversary Exhibition
11-30 March. Entry free. Lillie Art Gallery, 71 Station Road, Milngavie, G62 8BZ.
This latest exhibition spans seven decades of inspiration in the heart of the Bearsden community. The exhibition flows through the building with works from current members in Gallery 1, art created by primary school pupils as part of a club competition in Gallery 2 and historic paintings by members in Gallery 3.
eastdunbarton.gov.uk/news/inspirational-art-club-celebrating-its-70th-birthday-style
Charlotte Cohen
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here