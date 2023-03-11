11 March- 22 April. Entry free. Graystone Gallery, 24 Portland Place, Leith EH6 6LA.

Graystone Gallery is Edinburgh’s newest fine art destination and Water of Leith, Water of Life is its first exhibition showing that Scotland is defined as much by water as by land. Some 15 contemporary artists share the stories of the docks, the coastline, inland waterways and urban maritime architecture through their work.

graystonegallery.com

Our City

11-31 March. Entry free. Gleneagles Townhouse, 39 St Andrews Square, Edinburgh, EH2 2AD.

Coinciding with the start of Women’s Month, Gleneagles Townhouse’s Lobby 37 is hosting this exhibition from West African female artists collective, Aya Editions. The show focuses on the female gaze and celebrating the stories of women within the African diaspora throughout the world. The exhibition captures the movements and moments of urban life across West African and Scottish cities.

gleneagles.com/townhouse

Ronald Forbes: The Everyman Variations

11 March-16 April. Entry free. Royal Scottish Academy, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.

The art of Ronaldo Forbes forms a narrative around the way we see and understand the world. On the recent publication of the book, A Blind Man’s Dreams: The Paintings and Films of Ronald Forbes by Tom Normand, the artist became aware of some gaps in his overall oeuvre. This exhibition is an attempt to fill one of the missing links in the survey of Forbes’s work in Normand’s book.

royalscottishacademy.org/exhibitions

STITCHED

11 March-1 April. Entry free. Project Ability, Trongate 103, Glasgow, G1 5HD.

Project Ability is hosting its first ever textile exhibition, left, which features works from a mix of artists. Some of the art on display ranges from exquisitely created 3D textile works, to more traditional embroidery which hangs on the walls. Visitors can discover several different techniques and styles for working with embroidery, thread and needle.

project-ability.co.uk/exhibitions

RSA New Contemporaries

18 March-16 April. Entry from £8. Royal Scottish Academy, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.

Now in its 14th year, this exhibition offers a unique opportunity to see some of the most promising talent in Scotland in one single, large-scale show. Showcasing the work of 57 graduates selected from the 2021 degree presentations, this exhibition is a brilliant overview of the current outlook of emerging Scottish art and architecture.

royalscottishacademy.org/exhibitions

The Accused Share

17 March-27 May. Entry free. Talbot Rice Gallery, University of Edinburgh, EH8 9YL.

At a time of spiralling debts and the cost-of-living crisis, this exhibition explores the history of debt and attempts to resist it. The works of nine artists including Marwa Arsanios, Sammy Baloji, Moyra Davey are on show.

trg.ed.ac.uk/exhibition/accursed-share

Wildlife Art Exhibition – Lisa Hooper

11 March-16 April. Entry free. Scottish Ornithologists Club, Waterston House, Aberlady, EH32 0PY.

Lisa Hooper is an established wildlife artist working primarily as a printmaker. She often creates large, colourful and bold woodcuts as well as etchings. Her works on display in this exhibition are accompanied by glass sculptures from Graham Muir.

the-soc.org.uk

Withnail and I Photography Show

16 March-15 April. Entry free. Gallery-Close, 4B Howe Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6TD.

Murray Close has enjoyed a stellar career as a film stills photographer, capturing crucial stills from the world of cinema in some of the biggest box office smashes. Close has worked on films such as Mission Impossible, Jurassic Park, The Hunger Games as well as countless others. This exhibition is a rare chance to see the work from Withnail and I in person.

gallery-close.com

Art with a Common Bond

11-12 March. Entry free. Cass Art Glasgow, 63-67 Queen Street, Glasgow, G1 3EN.

Young people aged between 12 and 21 have explored their bereavement through peer support and created art that reflects this process. The goal of the exhibition has been to build confidence, self-esteem and resilience. Visitors are invited to discover the art inspired by their grief and showing their growing resilience.

princeandprincessofwaleshospice.org.uk/children-and-young-people/182-peer-mentoring

Bearsden Art Club – 70th Anniversary Exhibition

11-30 March. Entry free. Lillie Art Gallery, 71 Station Road, Milngavie, G62 8BZ.

This latest exhibition spans seven decades of inspiration in the heart of the Bearsden community. The exhibition flows through the building with works from current members in Gallery 1, art created by primary school pupils as part of a club competition in Gallery 2 and historic paintings by members in Gallery 3.

eastdunbarton.gov.uk/news/inspirational-art-club-celebrating-its-70th-birthday-style

