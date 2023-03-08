Brought to you by
Gibson Kerr
As the first tentative signs of spring become visible, many families will be looking forward to the Easter break and might be planning a holiday abroad. But for families who have gone through a separation, planning a getaway with the kids might not be so straightforward. Before making any plans or booking travel, separated parents must ask themselves: “Do I need the permission of the other parent to take my child on holiday abroad?”
Some parents are surprised to find that the answer is yes - if the other parent has parental responsibilities and rights. This applies even if the other parent doesn’t play a significant role in the child’s life. So if a parent goes ahead and books and plans a holiday without the permission of the other parent, this can cause a real issue. As with all disputes between separated couples, it is best if an amicable agreement can be reached, and this is often the case. However, some family situations are more complicated and, as experienced Family Law solicitors, we have advised and worked with clients in this situation. Here, we outline the legal stance for parents and our top tips for planning a holiday with kids after separation.
The Legislation
The Children (Scotland) Act 1995 says no person can remove a child habitually resident in Scotland from the United Kingdom without the consent of both parents who have parental responsibilities and rights.
The courts have seen an increase in the number of parents refusing to return to the UK with their child after a holiday abroad. The legislation seeks to prevent child abduction, and stop the remaining parent from having to fight to have a child returned to the UK.
In addition, the Child Abduction Act 1984 makes it a criminal offence for anyone to remove a child from the United Kingdom without the consent of a person who has parental responsibilities and rights.
Tip 1: Plan Your Holiday in Advance
It might seem obvious, but it’s always best if you can be organised and plan your holiday well in advance. This includes negotiating the necessary consent of the other parent before booking anything.
If you and your ex-partner are engaged in a court dispute and have difficulty agreeing, the issue of holidays can be a sensitive one. Problems can arise if you aren’t the one who holds the passport. If the other parent does not agree to a foreign holiday and refuses to provide the passport, the Sheriff Court can be asked to grant an order known as a Specific Issue Order. Hearings for such an order take time to arrange. Early planning is essential if such an Order is required.
Tip 2: Record Consent to a Holiday
A Separation Agreement or Minute of Agreement is the document that usually records what you and your ex-partner have agreed on regarding financial and other matters. It may include the arrangements for the care of your children. It is possible to include a clause addressing consent to any holiday outwith the United Kingdom for a specified period.
If this isn’t addressed in the Agreement, make sure you get consent in writing to take your child on holiday abroad to avoid any doubt or future issues.
Tip 3: Mediation
If the other parent refuses to give consent for the child to go on holiday, mediation could help identify and resolve issues. Mediation is a more amicable process than contested court proceedings. Gibson Kerr’s Family law team are mediation experts. We find that, while mediation is not an easy process (it can be uncomfortable to sit down with a former partner or spouse) it can be very worthwhile and it has many potential benefits for separated couples and families with children.
Tip 4: Make Court Your Last Resort
In cases where one parent is refusing consent unreasonably and negotiations have been exhausted, the last resort is to apply to the court for a Specific Issue Order. If couples take this route, they must be prepared to provide as much information as possible to the court about the holiday. The welfare of the child will be at the forefront of the court’s mind in determining if it is in their best interests to go on holiday. The court will apply a balancing exercise including the opposing parent’s concerns. They will consider the length of the holiday and the proposed location, as well as the risk of the child not being returned.
Depending on the age and maturity of the child, the court may also give them the opportunity to express their view.
As with all court proceedings, this can be an expensive process. Factors that might affect the court’s adjudication on expenses include: consent being unreasonably withheld, or the holiday planned not being within the scope of what would be sensible for the family or child.
We can help
If you need advice or support with negotiating consent for a holiday, applying for a Specific Issue Order, or with any other issues related to separation, Gibson Kerr’s family separation lawyers in Glasgow can help. Contact us to discuss your situation. Give us a call 0141 404 0436 or email glasgow@gibsonkerr.co.uk.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here