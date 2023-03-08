The Legislation

The Children (Scotland) Act 1995 says no person can remove a child habitually resident in Scotland from the United Kingdom without the consent of both parents who have parental responsibilities and rights.

The courts have seen an increase in the number of parents refusing to return to the UK with their child after a holiday abroad. The legislation seeks to prevent child abduction, and stop the remaining parent from having to fight to have a child returned to the UK.

In addition, the Child Abduction Act 1984 makes it a criminal offence for anyone to remove a child from the United Kingdom without the consent of a person who has parental responsibilities and rights.

Tip 1: Plan Your Holiday in Advance

It might seem obvious, but it’s always best if you can be organised and plan your holiday well in advance. This includes negotiating the necessary consent of the other parent before booking anything.

If you and your ex-partner are engaged in a court dispute and have difficulty agreeing, the issue of holidays can be a sensitive one. Problems can arise if you aren’t the one who holds the passport. If the other parent does not agree to a foreign holiday and refuses to provide the passport, the Sheriff Court can be asked to grant an order known as a Specific Issue Order. Hearings for such an order take time to arrange. Early planning is essential if such an Order is required.

Tip 2: Record Consent to a Holiday

A Separation Agreement or Minute of Agreement is the document that usually records what you and your ex-partner have agreed on regarding financial and other matters. It may include the arrangements for the care of your children. It is possible to include a clause addressing consent to any holiday outwith the United Kingdom for a specified period.

If this isn’t addressed in the Agreement, make sure you get consent in writing to take your child on holiday abroad to avoid any doubt or future issues.

Tip 3: Mediation

If the other parent refuses to give consent for the child to go on holiday, mediation could help identify and resolve issues. Mediation is a more amicable process than contested court proceedings. Gibson Kerr’s Family law team are mediation experts. We find that, while mediation is not an easy process (it can be uncomfortable to sit down with a former partner or spouse) it can be very worthwhile and it has many potential benefits for separated couples and families with children.

Tip 4: Make Court Your Last Resort

In cases where one parent is refusing consent unreasonably and negotiations have been exhausted, the last resort is to apply to the court for a Specific Issue Order. If couples take this route, they must be prepared to provide as much information as possible to the court about the holiday. The welfare of the child will be at the forefront of the court’s mind in determining if it is in their best interests to go on holiday. The court will apply a balancing exercise including the opposing parent’s concerns. They will consider the length of the holiday and the proposed location, as well as the risk of the child not being returned.

Depending on the age and maturity of the child, the court may also give them the opportunity to express their view.

As with all court proceedings, this can be an expensive process. Factors that might affect the court’s adjudication on expenses include: consent being unreasonably withheld, or the holiday planned not being within the scope of what would be sensible for the family or child.

We can help

