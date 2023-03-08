Police were called to a report of a disturbance shortly after 11am on Tuesday at an address in the city's Craighall Street.

A 54-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where she died.

Two other women, aged 29 and 58, were also injured.

READ MORE: Late-night lorry fire prompts further A9 closures amid vehicle recovery

Police said that a 32-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death and serious assaults. She is expected to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased, along with everyone else involved in this incident.

“We’d like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding as officers carry out enquiries in the area.”