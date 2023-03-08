It is important to recognise unconscious bias and the way to overcome it is to listen to others, a senior police officer has told the Sheku Bayoh inquiry.
Chief Inspector Conrad Trickett was appointed as the post-incident manager after the father-of-two fell unconscious while being arrested and died shortly afterwards.
The inquiry, before Lord Bracadale, is investigating the circumstances of the 31-year-old’s death and whether race was a factor.
Mr Trickett, 51, told the inquiry on his second day of evidence that when the incident occurred, police officers would have been aware of the Equality Act.
The Act came into force five years previously, and put legal duties on those with protected characteristics like race and gender.
Mr Trickett told Angela Grahame KC, senior counsel to the inquiry, that part of police training now includes looking at unconscious bias.
Saying society as a whole has unconscious bias, he explained: “Everyone has unconscious bias and actually there are some really simple questions you ask yourself – so you walk on to a plane and the pilot says ‘hello’ to you, tell me what gender the pilot was? What did the pilot look like? And then straight away your unconscious bias comes because the majority of people will say it was a white male.”
Mr Trickett, who has 24 years’ of police service, said people need to recognise unconscious bias exists and how it impacts on them and their opinions.
“The way to overcome unconscious bias is to listen to other opinions,” he said.
“I might be in a situation and might form an opinion of that situation, I might not realise it’s unconscious bias that I’m forming opinion of that situation, I feel that’s my professional judgment forming that opinion.
“That’s why you need to triangulate that by listening to someone else, to taking an alternative perspective, and then you suddenly realise that how you were observing something, your judgment on something, is merely your judgment on something.”
He told the inquiry every person has a different unconscious bias, and by putting the problem into a group and listening to the different perspectives you will “overcome unconscious bias through that engagement and diverse thinking”.
Mr Bayoh was detained by up to six police officers in the morning of May 3, 2015 and stopped breathing. He was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after.
Officers had been sent to the scene after reports to 999 call-handlers that a man had been carrying a knife and attacking vehicles.
When officers arrived at the Hayfield Road scene, the inquiry heard, they rapidly deployed their incapacitant sprays on the trainee gas engineer.
The inquiry continues.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here