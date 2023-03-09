TV and newspaper astrologer Margaret Lake, best known as Mystic Meg, has died at the age of 80.
She became a household name in the 1990s with her prediction segment on the National Lottery and wrote a horoscope column for nearly 23 years.
On Thursday, it was reported that she had died earlier that morning after being admitted to hospital suffering from flu.
Her agent, Dave Shapland, told The Sun: “Without any question, she was Britain’s most famous astrologer by a million miles.
“Nobody came close to Meg in that respect. She was followed by millions in this country and also around the world.
“She even became part of the English language – if a politician, somebody from showbiz or ordinary people in the street are asked a tricky question, they will say ‘Who do you think I am, Mystic Meg?’
“It shows what an impact she made.”
Born in Lancashire in 1942, she rose to prominence through her weekly appearances on the National Lottery draw where she attempted to predict facts about the future winner.
Spoon-bending psychic Uri Geller sent her “much love and positive energy” as he paid tribute on Twitter.
Alongside a photo of the pair, Geller wrote: “Ah #MysticMeg has passed. So identifiable by name and image, the quintessential fortune teller who brought mystery and mystique to millions of believers.
Ah #MysticMeg has passed. So identifiable by name and image, the quintessential fortune teller who brought mystery and mystique to millions of believers. She defied the dreary sceptics, as did her fans. Much love and positive energy, Meg, on your onward journey 🔮 pic.twitter.com/DnK5SRyzTM— Uri Geller (@theurigeller) March 9, 2023
“She defied the dreary sceptics, as did her fans. Much love and positive energy, Meg, on your onward journey.”
